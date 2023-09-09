Heading 3

september 09, 2023

Akshay Kumar's Top 10 comedy films

Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri have acquired a cult status among the movie fans. The movie starring Akshay Kumar along with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is renewed for its threequel

Hera Pheri Franchise

Image: IMDB

Housefull is one comedy film franchise which proves to be a big money spinner at the box office. The actor is gearing up for its fifth installment 

 Housefull Series

Image: IMDB

Welcome, helmed by Anees Bazmee is another popular comedy drama in the filmography of Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Firoz Khan

Image: IMDB

 Welcome

Starring Akshay Kumar and Govinda, the comedy drama was directed by Priyadarshan. It is considered as a cult comedy of Indian cinema

 Bhagam Bhaag

Image: IMDB

Singh Is King

Image: IMDB

The 2008 released Akshay Kumar starrer is a popular action comedy film. The multistarrer superhit film was directed by Anees Bazmee

Another Priyadarshan directorial, De Dana Dan stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty along with an ensemble star cast. The movie is very popular among the moviegoers 

 De Dana Dan

Image: IMDB

Another Akshay Kumar film, Hey Baby, was hilarious. The movie was a big hit on its satellite run

Hey Babyy

Image: IMDB

It is an adult comedy starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in lead roles. The movie is very popular among the fans

Garam Masala

Image: IMDB

Starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was directed by David Dhawan. The comedy film holds a special place among the movie lovers

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Image: IMDB

Khatta Meetha was probably the last Akshay Kumar film with Priyadarshan. The comedy flick had flopped at the box office but received immense popularity on its satellite run

Khatta Meetha

Image: IMDB

