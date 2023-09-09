Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 09, 2023
Akshay Kumar's Top 10 comedy films
Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri have acquired a cult status among the movie fans. The movie starring Akshay Kumar along with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal is renewed for its threequel
Hera Pheri Franchise
Image: IMDB
Housefull is one comedy film franchise which proves to be a big money spinner at the box office. The actor is gearing up for its fifth installment
Housefull Series
Image: IMDB
Welcome, helmed by Anees Bazmee is another popular comedy drama in the filmography of Akshay Kumar. The movie also stars Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Firoz Khan
Image: IMDB
Welcome
Starring Akshay Kumar and Govinda, the comedy drama was directed by Priyadarshan. It is considered as a cult comedy of Indian cinema
Bhagam Bhaag
Image: IMDB
Singh Is King
Image: IMDB
The 2008 released Akshay Kumar starrer is a popular action comedy film. The multistarrer superhit film was directed by Anees Bazmee
Another Priyadarshan directorial, De Dana Dan stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty along with an ensemble star cast. The movie is very popular among the moviegoers
De Dana Dan
Image: IMDB
Another Akshay Kumar film, Hey Baby, was hilarious. The movie was a big hit on its satellite run
Hey Babyy
Image: IMDB
It is an adult comedy starring Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in lead roles. The movie is very popular among the fans
Garam Masala
Image: IMDB
Starring Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was directed by David Dhawan. The comedy film holds a special place among the movie lovers
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Image: IMDB
Khatta Meetha was probably the last Akshay Kumar film with Priyadarshan. The comedy flick had flopped at the box office but received immense popularity on its satellite run
Khatta Meetha
Image: IMDB
