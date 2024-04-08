Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 08, 2024

Akshay Kumar's Two-Hero films before BMCM


Akshay Kumar shared screen space with Salman Khan in David Dhawan's comedy-drama, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Shirish Kunder's Jaane-E-Mann

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Image: IMDb

The Khiladi actor nailed the comedy genre while sharing the screen with Govinda in Bhagam Bhaag and gave us a hilarious movie to enjoy 

Image: IMDb

Bhagam Bhag

Akshay Kumar also shared a screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil To Pagal Hai. He did a cameo role in the movie 

Image: IMDb

Dil To Pagal Hai

In recent times, Akshay Kumar Selfiee was a dual hero film that also had Emraan Hashmi doing an equally important role 

Selfiee

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar has many two-hero movies with Suniel Shetty that includes Mohra, Suhaag, Dhadkan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, and De Dana Dan among others 

Hera Pheri

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar did multiple two hero movies with Saif Ali Khan including Tu Chor Main Sipaahi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aarzoo, and Tashan 

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar did multiple movies with Bobby Deol including Ajnabee, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, and Thank You

Ajnabee

Image: IMDb

The actor did two movies with John Abraham including Garam Masala and Desi Boyz 

Garam Masala

Image: IMDb

Akshay shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in Brothers, although it was not a successful film 

Brothers

Image: IMDb

Up Next?

Image: IMDb

Akshay Kumar will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It is all set to release on Eid 2024 

