Akshay Kumar's Two-Hero films before BMCM
Akshay Kumar shared screen space with Salman Khan in David Dhawan's comedy-drama, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Shirish Kunder's Jaane-E-Mann
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
The Khiladi actor nailed the comedy genre while sharing the screen with Govinda in Bhagam Bhaag and gave us a hilarious movie to enjoy
Bhagam Bhag
Akshay Kumar also shared a screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Dil To Pagal Hai. He did a cameo role in the movie
Dil To Pagal Hai
In recent times, Akshay Kumar Selfiee was a dual hero film that also had Emraan Hashmi doing an equally important role
Selfiee
Akshay Kumar has many two-hero movies with Suniel Shetty that includes Mohra, Suhaag, Dhadkan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, and De Dana Dan among others
Hera Pheri
Akshay Kumar did multiple two hero movies with Saif Ali Khan including Tu Chor Main Sipaahi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aarzoo, and Tashan
Main Khiladi Tu Anari
Akshay Kumar did multiple movies with Bobby Deol including Ajnabee, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, and Thank You
Ajnabee
The actor did two movies with John Abraham including Garam Masala and Desi Boyz
Garam Masala
Akshay shared the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in Brothers, although it was not a successful film
Brothers
Akshay Kumar will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It is all set to release on Eid 2024
