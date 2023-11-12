Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 12, 2023
Akshay-Priyadarshan all films together
Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar is among the busiest stars of the Indian Cinema these days. The actor has done phenomenal in every genre- be it action, drama, comedy or thrillers
Akshay Kumar
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
However, Akshay Kumar's comedy has a separate fan base. Among all his comedy flicks, he has done maximum with Priyadarshan
Comic Side
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
The actor recently told in an interview that he has learned comedy from three filmmakers who turned to be his comedy Gurus - Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Neeraj Vora
Three Gurus
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay Kumar is soon reuniting with Priyadarshan for a new comedy flick. It will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. Here's taking a look at all previous collaborations of the duo
New Film
Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram
Akshay Kumar first collaborated with Priyadarshan for Hera Pheri. The comedy drama turns out to be a cult classic. It is termed among the best comedies of Indian cinema
Hera Pheri
Images: Imdb
Further, the duo reunited for Garam Masala. It also had John Abraham playing the parallel lead with Akshay Kumar
Garam Masala
Images: Imdb
Up next, Priyadarshan signed Akshay Kumar for Bhagam Bhag along with Govinda. It is also considered as one of the best comedies of Indian cinema
Bhagam Bhag
Images: Imdb
Priyadarshan further remade the Tamil film, Chandramukhi in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie attained a cult status over the time
Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Images: Imdb
De Dana Dan
Images: Imdb
De Dana Dan marked the fifth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The comedy drama was much appreciated and people went ROFL on its punch lines
Last but not the least, the duo collaborated for Khatta Meetha. However, the film didn't perform well at the box office but it attained a huge fan base over the time. Now, the duo is likely to reunite for their 7th film and we can't keep our calm!
Khatta Meetha
Images: Imdb
As per the advance sales, Tiger 3 is all set to make an all-time biggest record on Diwali Day. The movie is releasing on Nov 12
Tiger 3 (2023)
Images: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.