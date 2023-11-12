Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 12, 2023

Akshay-Priyadarshan all films together

Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar is among the busiest stars of the Indian Cinema these days. The actor has done phenomenal in every genre- be it action, drama, comedy or thrillers

Akshay Kumar

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

However, Akshay Kumar's comedy has a separate fan base. Among all his comedy flicks, he has done maximum with Priyadarshan 

 Comic Side

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

The actor recently told in an interview that he has learned comedy from three filmmakers who turned to be his comedy Gurus - Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Neeraj Vora

Three Gurus

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Akshay Kumar is soon reuniting with Priyadarshan for a new comedy flick. It will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. Here's taking a look at all previous collaborations of the duo

New Film 

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar first collaborated with Priyadarshan for Hera Pheri. The comedy drama turns out to be a cult classic. It is termed among the best comedies of Indian cinema

Hera Pheri 

Images: Imdb

Further, the duo reunited for Garam Masala. It also had John Abraham playing the parallel lead with Akshay Kumar 

Garam Masala

Images: Imdb

Up next, Priyadarshan signed Akshay Kumar for Bhagam Bhag along with Govinda. It is also considered as one of the best comedies of Indian cinema

Bhagam Bhag

Images: Imdb

Priyadarshan further remade the Tamil film, Chandramukhi in Hindi as Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie attained a cult status over the time

 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 

Images: Imdb

De Dana Dan

Images: Imdb

De Dana Dan marked the fifth collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. The comedy drama was much appreciated and people went ROFL on its punch lines

Last but not the least, the duo collaborated for Khatta Meetha. However, the film didn't perform well at the box office but it attained a huge fan base over the time. Now, the duo is likely to reunite for their 7th film and we can't keep our calm! 

 Khatta Meetha 

Images: Imdb

As per the advance sales, Tiger 3 is all set to make an all-time biggest record on Diwali Day. The movie is releasing on Nov 12

Tiger 3 (2023)

Images: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here