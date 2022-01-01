Akshay to Kajol:

Heading 3

Photo: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan can still exude the same boyish charm he had when he acted in DDLJ

Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one of the most gorgeous actresses Bollywood would ever know. She is beautiful and elegant, all in one

hoto: Ajay Devgn Instagram

Ajay Devgn

Be honest - when you see Ajay in that police uniform, you can’t help but swoon. Ajay is a fitness enthusiast and always woos us with his amazing performances

Photo: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan

Today, Abhishek Bachchan is known as the Bachchan of OTT and rightfully so! It is hard not to fall in love with his exceptional acting skills and handsome face

Photo: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

Salman has made it his personal mission to woo us with his perfect abs and killer looks everytime he comes on the screen and honestly? We love it!

Photo: Kajol Instagram

Kajol

Kajol is one of the unconventional beauties who inspired us to be confident in our skin. The boss lady is still killing it!

Photo: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya Balan is one of the strongest actors, and with every movie, she only seems to get better. Her delicate features match perfectly with her boss-lady persona

Vidya Balan

hoto: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is an extremely versatile actor. He can make you laugh and cry all at the same time. The actor has maintained himself extremely well too

Photo: R. Madhavan Instagram

R Madhavan

Maddy has aged like fine wine. Fans can’t stop going gaga over his good looks

Photo: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood still continues to awe us with her extraordinary dancing skills and breath-taking smile and she’s
not going to stop any time soon

