Akshay to Kajol:

Sampriti Dutta
SEPT 13, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan can still exude the same boyish charm he had when he acted in DDLJ
Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bebo is one of the most gorgeous actresses Bollywood would ever know. She is beautiful and elegant, all in one
hoto: Ajay Devgn Instagram
Ajay Devgn
Be honest - when you see Ajay in that police uniform, you can’t help but swoon. Ajay is a fitness enthusiast and always woos us with his amazing performances
Photo: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan
Today, Abhishek Bachchan is known as the Bachchan of OTT and rightfully so! It is hard not to fall in love with his exceptional acting skills and handsome face
Photo: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
Salman has made it his personal mission to woo us with his perfect abs and killer looks everytime he comes on the screen and honestly? We love it!
Photo: Kajol Instagram
Kajol
Kajol is one of the unconventional beauties who inspired us to be confident in our skin. The boss lady is still killing it!
Photo: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya Balan is one of the strongest actors, and with every movie, she only seems to get better. Her delicate features match perfectly with her boss-lady persona
Vidya Balan
hoto: Akshay Kumar Instagram
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar is an extremely versatile actor. He can make you laugh and cry all at the same time. The actor has maintained himself extremely well too
Photo: R. Madhavan Instagram
R Madhavan
Maddy has aged like fine wine. Fans can’t stop going gaga over his good looks
Photo: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri Dixit
The Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood still continues to awe us with her extraordinary dancing skills and breath-taking smile and she’s
not going to stop any time soon
