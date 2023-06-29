Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 29, 2023
Akshay to Katrina: Actors who changed their names
The Singham star was named as Vishal Veeru Devgn but changed it to Ajay due to numerology, which has brought him success
Ajay Devgn
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
The actress’ initial name was Alia but due to name clash with Alia Bhatt she changed it to Kiara
Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
The Andaz Apna Apna star's real name is Abdul Rashid Salim Khan
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
The Baazigar actress changed her name from Ashwini to Shilpa as it was recommended by her astrologer
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Shilpa Shett’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina initially used her mum's surname Turquotte but changed to Katrina Kaif to be easily remembered
Image: hrithik Roshan’s Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
The Vikram Vedha star changed his name from Hrtitik Nagrath to Hrithik Roshan
The Ragini MMS 2 star is a Punjabi and was named Karenjit Kaur Vohra but changed it to Sunny
Sunny Leone
Image: Sunny Leone’s Instagram
Big B was born as Inquilaab Srivastava but changed his name to Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram
Sunny Deol
Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram
The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha star was initially named Ajay Singh Deol but changed his screen name to Sunny
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The actor was born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia but changed it to Akshay
Akshay Kumar
