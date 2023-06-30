Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 29, 2023

Akshay to Katrina: Actors who changed their names

The Singham star was named as Vishal Veeru Devgn but changed it to Ajay due to numerology, which has brought him success

Ajay Devgn

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram

The actress’ initial name was Alia but due to name clash with Alia Bhatt she changed it to Kiara

Image: Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara Advani

The Andaz Apna Apna star's real name is Abdul Rashid Salim Khan

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram

The Baazigar actress changed her name from Ashwini to Shilpa as it was recommended by her astrologer

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Shilpa Shett’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina initially used her mum's surname Turquotte but changed to Katrina Kaif to be easily remembered

Image: hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

The Vikram Vedha star changed his name from Hrtitik Nagrath to Hrithik Roshan

The Ragini MMS 2 star is a Punjabi and was named Karenjit Kaur Vohra but changed it to Sunny

Sunny Leone

Image: Sunny Leone’s Instagram

Big B was born as Inquilaab Srivastava but changed his name to Amitabh Bachchan 

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram

Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol’s Instagram

The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha star was initially named Ajay Singh Deol but changed his screen name to Sunny

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram

The actor was born as Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia but changed it to Akshay

Akshay Kumar

