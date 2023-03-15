Heading 3

Alana Panday's Wedding Journey

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi Malu

Fashion

mar 15, 2023

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

YES is what Alana screamed with joy when his longtime bf Ivor went on his knees in a secluded beach proposal in Maldives

The Dreamy Proposal 

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

Ivor grained it in the sand "Marry me?" and the fashion influencer was all in awe

Write it in the Sand

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

Chikki and Deanne Panday's daughter Alana had an intimate and chic inhouse roka ceremony with close friends and family

The Engagement ceremony

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

Inside look at Alana's inhouse glamorous engagement ceremony 

Inside the Ceremony 

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

The dynamic duo looked absolutely regal adorning Shivan & Naresh designer outfits for their pre wedding shoot set in Jodhpur, Rajasthan 

Pre-wedding photoshoot

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

Alana twinned with her fiance in all pearl white Shantanu and Nikhil outfits for her traditional Indian look

The traditional look

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday's cousin, shared lovely glimpses of all-white-themed bridal brunch featuring her family, friends and her bridesmaids 

The pre-bridal brunch

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

Coordinating with her hubby-to-be, Alana donned an ivory hued mini dress for her bridal brunch 

The White love

Source: Alana Panday Instagram

Can't stop gushing over the recent Mehendi ceremony glimpse of Alana and Ivor 

'Mehendi Ka Rang'

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here