Alana Panday's Wedding Journey
pinkvilla
Sakshi Malu
Fashion
mar 15, 2023
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
YES is what Alana screamed with joy when his longtime bf Ivor went on his knees in a secluded beach proposal in Maldives
The Dreamy Proposal
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
Ivor grained it in the sand "Marry me?" and the fashion influencer was all in awe
Write it in the Sand
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
Chikki and Deanne Panday's daughter Alana had an intimate and chic inhouse roka ceremony with close friends and family
The Engagement ceremony
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
Inside look at Alana's inhouse glamorous engagement ceremony
Inside the Ceremony
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
The dynamic duo looked absolutely regal adorning Shivan & Naresh designer outfits for their pre wedding shoot set in Jodhpur, Rajasthan
Pre-wedding photoshoot
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
Alana twinned with her fiance in all pearl white Shantanu and Nikhil outfits for her traditional Indian look
The traditional look
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday's cousin, shared lovely glimpses of all-white-themed bridal brunch featuring her family, friends and her bridesmaids
The pre-bridal brunch
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
Coordinating with her hubby-to-be, Alana donned an ivory hued mini dress for her bridal brunch
The White love
Source: Alana Panday Instagram
Can't stop gushing over the recent Mehendi ceremony glimpse of Alana and Ivor
'Mehendi Ka Rang'
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.