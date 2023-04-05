APRIL 05, 2023
Alaya F’s Daily Diet
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Granddaughter of Indian actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, known by her stage name Alaya F, is working hard to make a mark in Bollywood
Alaya F
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Jawaani Jaaneman star is equally well-known and admired for her relatable style, and dedication to fitness— her Instagram page is proof of it all
Dedication To Fitness
Alaya F does not follow a strict diet routine. Let’s check out what she eats for breakfast, lunch and snacks
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Diet Plan
The first thing she drinks in the morning is celery and beetroot juice which helps in maintaining high levels of Vitamin A and C
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Breakfast
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Black Tea
After that the actress goes for black tea as it helps the body to fight against skin infections and blemishes
Alaya drinks a refreshing juice which consists of lemon, cucumber, and mint water. And lastly, she drinks watermelon or orange juice
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Refreshing Juice
Talking about her solid diet, Alaya eats oats soaked overnight in her breakfast and goes for paneer bhurji after that with a slice of toast
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Solid Diet
For Lunch, Alaya Has A Three-Dish Diet, With Palak Soup Being The First And Helping With The Look Of Her Skin, Boosts Immunity And Manages Hypertension
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Lunch
After that, she has a date which contains minerals that are essential in the development and strengthening of bones
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Minerals
Lastly, she has Quinoa Pulao in her diet which is rich in nutrients, including fiber, protein, folate, and magnesium which are all essential for the body
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Quinoa Pulao
For snacks, Alaya has a special smoothie which is made of oat milk, 4 Almonds, 2 walnuts, 1 spoon of honey, cinnamon, protein powder, collagen powder, pcos herbs powder, chia seeds, flax-seeds which are further mixed with berries and mangoes
Image: Alaya F Instagram
Snacks
