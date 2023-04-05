APRIL 05, 2023

Heading 3

Alaya F’s Daily Diet 

Granddaughter of Indian actor Kabir Bedi, Alaya Ebrahim Furniturewala, known by her stage name Alaya F, is working hard to make a mark in Bollywood

Alaya F 

The Jawaani Jaaneman star is equally well-known and admired for her relatable style, and dedication to fitness— her Instagram page is proof of it all

Dedication To Fitness 

Alaya F does not follow a strict diet routine. Let’s check out what she eats for breakfast, lunch and snacks 

Diet Plan 

The first thing she drinks in the morning is celery and beetroot juice which helps in maintaining high levels of Vitamin A and C

Breakfast 

Black Tea

After that the actress goes for black tea as it helps the body to fight against skin infections and blemishes

Alaya drinks a refreshing juice which consists of lemon, cucumber, and mint water. And lastly, she drinks watermelon or orange juice

Refreshing Juice 

Talking about her solid diet, Alaya eats oats soaked overnight in her breakfast and goes for paneer bhurji after that with a slice of toast

Solid Diet 

For Lunch, Alaya Has A Three-Dish Diet, With Palak Soup Being The First And Helping With The Look Of Her Skin, Boosts Immunity And Manages Hypertension

Lunch

After that, she has a date which contains minerals that are essential in the development and strengthening of bones

Minerals 

Lastly, she has Quinoa Pulao in her diet which is rich in nutrients, including fiber, protein, folate, and magnesium which are all essential for the body

Quinoa Pulao

For snacks, Alaya has a special smoothie which is made of oat milk, 4 Almonds, 2 walnuts, 1 spoon of honey, cinnamon, protein powder, collagen powder, pcos herbs powder, chia seeds, flax-seeds which are further mixed with berries and mangoes

Snacks 

