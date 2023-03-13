Heading 3

Arjun Gupta

ENTERTAINMENT

MAR 13, 2023

Alaya's Yoga routine

She is the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and has worked in movies like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy 

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F

Source: Alaya F Instagram

When she is not working in films she focuses on her health and Yoga routine. Her commitment towards Yoga is amazing!

Yoga

Alaya took to Instagram and posted this time-lapse of her Yoga session

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Time-lapse!

She is a fan of performing intense Yoga poses and nails them perfectly

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Intense

Source: Alaya F Instagram

One-legged pigeon pose

Watch Alaya effortlessly get into this pigeon pose, being the Yoga pro that she is!

Nobody has looked this graceful while doing a split

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Graceful moves

The diva has clearly mastered the art of headstand

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Perfect balance

Alaya shared this fabulous pic of her in athleisure on her socials

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Fit and fab

Alaya calls herself a ‘Pretzel’ while sharing this photo of hers in an intense Yoga pose

Source: Alaya F Instagram

As complicated as it gets!

Alaya follows a tough Yoga routine.  Watch her perform an astounding headstand + split pose!

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Spectacular

