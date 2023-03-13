MAR 13, 2023
Alaya's Yoga routine
She is the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi and has worked in movies like Jawaani Jaaneman and Freddy
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F
When she is not working in films she focuses on her health and Yoga routine. Her commitment towards Yoga is amazing!
Yoga
Alaya took to Instagram and posted this time-lapse of her Yoga session
Time-lapse!
She is a fan of performing intense Yoga poses and nails them perfectly
Intense
One-legged pigeon pose
Watch Alaya effortlessly get into this pigeon pose, being the Yoga pro that she is!
Nobody has looked this graceful while doing a split
Graceful moves
The diva has clearly mastered the art of headstand
Perfect balance
Alaya shared this fabulous pic of her in athleisure on her socials
Fit and fab
Alaya calls herself a ‘Pretzel’ while sharing this photo of hers in an intense Yoga pose
As complicated as it gets!
Alaya follows a tough Yoga routine. Watch her perform an astounding headstand + split pose!
Spectacular
