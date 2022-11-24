Heading 3
Alchemy of Souls:
Key characters
Ayushi Agrawal
Nov 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Jung So Min played the character of the maid who was murdered and whose body was used by Naksu.
Mudeok
Jang Uk
Lee Jae Wook was the child of a famous mage, deterred from honing his skills.
Go Yoon Jung played Naksu, the feared soul shifter.
Naksu
Hwang Min Hyun played Seo Yul who is Jang Uk’s close friend and in love with Naksu.
Seo Yul
Shin Seung Ho played a wise Crown Prince who listened to all parties before making his decisions and liked Mudeok.
Go Won
OH MYGIRL’s Arin was the delicate-looking heir of the Jin clan who pined over Jang Uk before falling for Danggu.
Jin Choyeon
Maidservant Kim
Oh Nara always brings flair to all her roles and this one as Jang Uk’s house maid was no different.
As the lady of the Jin clan, Park Eun Hye held the power that came with her position and sought her long-lost daughter.
Jin Ho Kyung
The leader of Songrim, Yoo Jung Sang desired just living and peace in the land.
Park Jin
Jo Jae Yoon once again knocked it out of the park with his villainous portrayal.
Jin Mu
