Alchemy of Souls:
Key characters 

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Jung So Min played the character of the maid who was murdered and whose body was used by Naksu.

Mudeok

Image: News1

Image: News1

Jang Uk

Lee Jae Wook was the child of a famous mage, deterred from honing his skills.

Image: News1

Go Yoon Jung played Naksu, the feared soul shifter.

Naksu

Image: News1

Hwang Min Hyun played Seo Yul who is Jang Uk’s close friend and in love with Naksu.

Seo Yul

Image: News1

Shin Seung Ho played a wise Crown Prince who listened to all parties before making his decisions and liked Mudeok.

Go Won

Image: News1

OH MYGIRL’s Arin was the delicate-looking heir of the Jin clan who pined over Jang Uk before falling for Danggu.

Jin Choyeon

Image: News1

Maidservant Kim

Oh Nara always brings flair to all her roles and this one as Jang Uk’s house maid was no different.

As the lady of the Jin clan, Park Eun Hye held the power that came with her position and sought her long-lost daughter.

Jin Ho Kyung

Image: News1

Image: News1

The leader of Songrim, Yoo Jung Sang desired just living and peace in the land.

Park Jin 

Image: News1

Jo Jae Yoon once again knocked it out of the park with his villainous portrayal.

Jin Mu

