Akshat Sundrani
Jan 17, 2022
Ali Abbas Zafar’s finest films
Sultan
The 2016 film, starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, is about a former world wrestling champion whose brilliant career has caused a gap in his personal life
The film grossed Rs. 623.33 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time
Tiger Zinda Hai
The sequel to the 2012 release, Ek Tha Tiger, features the iconic pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
The film was a box office success, grossing Rs. 575.14 crore worldwide
Bharat
The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and captures the essence of India's post-independence era through the eyes of a common man
The film earned Rs 323 crore worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019
The 2011 film starred Katrina Kaif, Imran Khan, Ali Zafar and Tara D'Souza in the lead roles
Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
The film garnered favourable reviews from critics and grossed Rs. 93.8 crore at the box office
The love triangle-themed film starred Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles
Gunday
The 2014 release went on to become a mediocre hit at the box office and received mixed reviews from critics
