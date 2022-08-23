Heading 3
Ali Asgar's interesting stage looks
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
AUGUST 23, 2022
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
Talented comedian-star Ali Asgar nailed his look as Kattappa from Baahubali and stunned fans with his bald avatar and intense gaze
Kattappa
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
Ali’s spine-chilling look as Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa can definitely scare anyone. Putting up the best like a boss, Ali surely grabbed many eyeballs for this look
Manjulika
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
The star left no stones unturned in accomplishing Rauf Lala’s look that is Rishi Kapoor’s famous character from Bollywood’s hit film Agneepath
Rauf Lala
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
This picture was captured while Ali was shooting with Sunil Grover for Comedy Nights with Kapil. In this show, Ali presented various characters and tickled many bones with his versatile roles
Unique character
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
Ali’s character Nani has become a household name post The Kapil Sharma Show. His look as an old woman was highly appreciated and his hilarious jokes made audiences laugh for a long time
Nani
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
Dressed in a red retro outfit, Ali always managed to hook the attention of the audience with his jaw-breaking gigs and various characters
Retro look
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
Ali here decked up like Mastani when Ranveer Singh had graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film, and he made people laugh uncontrollably with his comedy prowess
Mastani
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
Ali’s experimental looks are highly appreciated by his fans and here, the star made many heads turn with his ‘Marathi Mulgi’ attire and fun dance
Maharashtrian look
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
This still is from Ali’s hit sitcom Jeannie Aur Juju, and in one of the episodes, he decked up like our favorite person ‘Santa Claus’ and stole the limelight with his cute look
Santa Claus
Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram
Ali’s ability to nail any personality with perfection is just spellbound. Here, the star decked up like ‘Mithun Da’ and is acing at his expression
Mithun Chakraborty
