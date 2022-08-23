Heading 3

Ali Asgar's interesting stage looks

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

AUGUST 23, 2022

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

Talented comedian-star Ali Asgar nailed his look as Kattappa from Baahubali and stunned fans with his bald avatar and intense gaze

   Kattappa

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

Ali’s spine-chilling look as Manjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa can definitely scare anyone. Putting up the best like a boss, Ali surely grabbed many eyeballs for this look

  Manjulika

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

The star left no stones unturned in accomplishing Rauf Lala’s look that is Rishi Kapoor’s famous character from Bollywood’s hit film Agneepath

    Rauf Lala

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

This picture was captured while Ali was shooting with Sunil Grover for Comedy Nights with Kapil. In this show, Ali presented various characters and tickled many bones with his versatile roles

    Unique character

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

Ali’s character Nani has become a household name post The Kapil Sharma Show. His look as an old woman was highly appreciated and his hilarious jokes made audiences laugh for a long time

   Nani

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

Dressed in a red retro outfit, Ali always managed to hook the attention of the audience with his jaw-breaking gigs and various characters

   Retro look

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

Ali here decked up like Mastani when Ranveer Singh had graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film, and he made people laugh uncontrollably with his comedy prowess

   Mastani

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

Ali’s experimental looks are highly appreciated by his fans and here, the star made many heads turn with his ‘Marathi Mulgi’ attire and fun dance

     Maharashtrian look

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

This still is from Ali’s hit sitcom Jeannie Aur Juju, and in one of the episodes, he decked up like our favorite person ‘Santa Claus’ and stole the limelight with his cute look

   Santa Claus

Image source: Ali Asgar Instagram

Ali’s ability to nail any personality with perfection is just spellbound. Here, the star decked up like ‘Mithun Da’ and is acing at his expression

    Mithun Chakraborty

