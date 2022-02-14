Entertainment

Rishika Shah

FEB 14, 2022

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s love story 

Heading 3

Meet-Cute 

Richa and Ali met each other for the first time in 2012, on the sets of their movie, Fukrey

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram 

The love started to brew between the two as they connected instantly

Video: Richa Chadha Instagram

Instant Connect

The two were at Richa’s house watching Chaplin when she said “I love you” to him for the first time

Video: Richa Chadha Instagram

The Confession

Ali Fazal took three months to say “I love you” back to Richa

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Ali’s Late Confession

But once they confessed their feelings for each other, the two became inseparable

Video: Richa Chadha Instagram

Inseparable For Life

After keeping their relationship under wraps for five years, Richa and Ali finally decided to make it publically official

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Making It Official

They made an appearance hand-in-hand at an event in Venice, after which they were spotted romancing in the city for a while

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

First Appearance Together

Richa revealed that on their trip to the Maldives, Ali planned a small, intimate dinner on the island

Video: Richa Chadha Instagram

Maldives Trip

Just as they finished eating, he popped a bottle of Champagne, went on his knees, and asked her to marry him

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

The Great Proposal

They were reportedly going to tie the knot in 2020, but their wedding got postponed because of the global pandemic

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

Wedding Dates

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars in Kangna Ranaut's Lock Upp

Click Here