Entertainment
Rishika Shah
FEB 14, 2022
Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s love story
Heading 3
Meet-Cute
Richa and Ali met each other for the first time in 2012, on the sets of their movie, Fukrey
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
The love started to brew between the two as they connected instantly
Video: Richa Chadha Instagram
Instant Connect
The two were at Richa’s house watching Chaplin when she said “I love you” to him for the first time
Video: Richa Chadha Instagram
The Confession
Ali Fazal took three months to say “I love you” back to Richa
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Ali’s Late Confession
But once they confessed their feelings for each other, the two became inseparable
Video: Richa Chadha Instagram
Inseparable For Life
After keeping their relationship under wraps for five years, Richa and Ali finally decided to make it publically official
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Making It Official
They made an appearance hand-in-hand at an event in Venice, after which they were spotted romancing in the city for a while
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
First Appearance Together
Richa revealed that on their trip to the Maldives, Ali planned a small, intimate dinner on the island
Video: Richa Chadha Instagram
Maldives Trip
Just as they finished eating, he popped a bottle of Champagne, went on his knees, and asked her to marry him
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
The Great Proposal
They were reportedly going to tie the knot in 2020, but their wedding got postponed because of the global pandemic
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
Wedding Dates
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Stars in Kangna Ranaut's Lock Upp