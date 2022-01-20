Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Jan 20, 2022
Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s relationship
First met
Eight years ago, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of Fukrey. The co-actors became friends and soon became soulmates
Moved in together
The Fukrey actors moved in together into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai last year
Vocal about their love
The couple has been candid about their relationship. They frequently post adorable photos of themselves together and never shy away from PDA
Parents approve
Richa once stated that there is no opposition to their relationship from any side since his parents understand love and she believes that once you find love, you should cherish it
Upcoming project together
Ali and Richa will share the screen together in the third installment of Fukrey and the shooting is in process
Marriage slated
The pair had planned to marry in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to postpone their wedding
Finally, after a long wait, the couple is set to marry in March 2022
Perfect together
The duo receives a lot of love from their fans and they look absolutely adorable together, dishing out major relationship goals
