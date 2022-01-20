Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Jan 20, 2022

Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s relationship

First met

Eight years ago, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met on the sets of Fukrey. The co-actors became friends and soon became soulmates

Image : Richa Chadha Instagram

Moved in together

The Fukrey actors moved in together into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai last year

Image : Ali Fazal Instagram

Vocal about their love

The couple has been candid about their relationship. They frequently post adorable photos of themselves together and never shy away from PDA

Image : Richa Chadha Instagram

Parents approve

Richa once stated that there is no opposition to their relationship from any side since his parents understand love and she believes that once you find love, you should cherish it

Image : Richa Chadha Instagram

Upcoming project together

Ali and Richa will share the screen together in the third installment of Fukrey and the shooting is in process

Image : Richa Chadha Instagram

Marriage slated

The pair had planned to marry in April 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic prompted them to postpone their wedding

Image : Ali Fazal Instagram

Finally, after a long wait, the couple is set to marry in March 2022

Image : Ali Fazal Instagram

Perfect together

The duo receives a lot of love from their fans and they look absolutely adorable together, dishing out major relationship goals

Image : Ali Fazal Instagram

