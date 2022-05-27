ENTERTAINMENT

Alia to Ananya; Celebs in yellow outfits

Alia Bhatt

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Raazi actress nailed a summer ethnic look in this gorgeous yellow outfit. Ladies, please take cue for your next wedding function!

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

PeeCee looked radiant in this flowy ethnic outfit. The gorgeous look seems perfect for a hot summer afternoon, tbh!

The actress donned this simple yet chic yellow mini-dress. Her smile is adding to the beauty

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

She wore this beautiful mustard-yellow off-shoulder dress for her vacation She looked pretty

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

The Gehraiyaan actress put her fashion foot forward with this yellow outfit. She kept her accessories minimal to let her dress shine

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Yellow-pleated jumpsuits are a BIG yes and Kriti approves of it. She followed the mantra of ‘less is more’

Kriti Sanon

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid wore this yellow outfit and exuded charm. She looked like a ray of sunshine in this dress

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

The Aiyaary chose yellow for a semi-formal look. The highlight of the dress is its high slit

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She brought the 90s back with this off-shoulder yellow dress. Her headband added funk to the simple look

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan actress looks stylish in this co-ord set. The flower prints on the dress are unmissable

Shilpa Shetty

