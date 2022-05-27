ENTERTAINMENT
Anjali Sinha
MAY 27, 2022
Alia to Ananya; Celebs in yellow outfits
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Raazi actress nailed a summer ethnic look in this gorgeous yellow outfit. Ladies, please take cue for your next wedding function!
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PeeCee looked radiant in this flowy ethnic outfit. The gorgeous look seems perfect for a hot summer afternoon, tbh!
The actress donned this simple yet chic yellow mini-dress. Her smile is adding to the beauty
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
She wore this beautiful mustard-yellow off-shoulder dress for her vacation She looked pretty
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
The Gehraiyaan actress put her fashion foot forward with this yellow outfit. She kept her accessories minimal to let her dress shine
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Yellow-pleated jumpsuits are a BIG yes and Kriti approves of it. She followed the mantra of ‘less is more’
Kriti Sanon
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid wore this yellow outfit and exuded charm. She looked like a ray of sunshine in this dress
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
The Aiyaary chose yellow for a semi-formal look. The highlight of the dress is its high slit
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She brought the 90s back with this off-shoulder yellow dress. Her headband added funk to the simple look
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan actress looks stylish in this co-ord set. The flower prints on the dress are unmissable
Shilpa Shetty
