Alia to Ananya:
 Divas in red outfits

Anjali Sinha

JULY 29, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in this bodycon dress

Alia Bhatt

Image: Dia Mirza Instagram

She looks gorgeous in a red dress featuring a plunging neckline, full sleeves and dramatic shoulders

Dia Mirza

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress looks stunning, wearing a pretty red dress with cut-out detailing

Ananya Panday

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re star dons a midi dress with a side slit and plunging neckline with lace detailing in white

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone

DP wore a red dress featuring a low cut in the front and with peplum at the waist and a train at the back

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

We are in love with Tara’s bright co-ord set with a matching mini bag

Tara Sutaria

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Soon-to-be debutant raises the temperature in a red dress with a cowl neckline

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She looks sexy in a beautiful red ensemble with a deep v-neckline

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

The Archies star takes the traditional route and dons a ravishing red saree

Suhana Khan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress sets the internet on fire in a mini red hot sequin dress with a plunging neckline

Kiara Advani

