Heading 3
Alia to Ananya:
Divas in red outfits
Anjali Sinha
JULY 29, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in this bodycon dress
Alia Bhatt
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
She looks gorgeous in a red dress featuring a plunging neckline, full sleeves and dramatic shoulders
Dia Mirza
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress looks stunning, wearing a pretty red dress with cut-out detailing
Ananya Panday
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re star dons a midi dress with a side slit and plunging neckline with lace detailing in white
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone
DP wore a red dress featuring a low cut in the front and with peplum at the waist and a train at the back
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
We are in love with Tara’s bright co-ord set with a matching mini bag
Tara Sutaria
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Soon-to-be debutant raises the temperature in a red dress with a cowl neckline
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
She looks sexy in a beautiful red ensemble with a deep v-neckline
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
The Archies star takes the traditional route and dons a ravishing red saree
Suhana Khan
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress sets the internet on fire in a mini red hot sequin dress with a plunging neckline
Kiara Advani
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan’s 2022 travel diaries