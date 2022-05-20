Entertainment

Anjali Sinha

MAY 20, 2022

Alia to Ananya; Makeup ideas by divas

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The star looks gorgeous in this fake freckles and rosy cheeks look. She also used a lip tint instead of lipstick to make it summer appropriate

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She adds a pop of colour to her otherwise neutral look and we are swooning over it

She looks stunning in this glow from within look. We appreciate how she added minimal flush to her cheeks to give them rosy vibes

Image source- Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

This beauty added a hint of blue to the inner corner of her eyes, which look so cool. For lips, she goes with a nude colour

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani

The actress kept her base clean and used a lot of highlighter for a beautiful glow. We also love her well-defined eyebrows

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She looks beautiful with short hair, subtle makeup with nude lips

Deepika Padukone

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

We love her no-makeup look. She just added a pink lip tint and is good to go

Anushka Sharma

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Soft smokey eyes, lots of mascara and pink lips are approved by Janhvi and we are here to take notes

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi's makeup look is very pretty and ideal for hot weather. She used the same colour tint for her eyes, cheeks and lips

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

She followed the mantra of well-defined eyebrows, lots of mascara and fuller pink lips

Suhana Khan

