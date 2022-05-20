Entertainment
Anjali Sinha
MAY 20, 2022
Alia to Ananya; Makeup ideas by divas
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The star looks gorgeous in this fake freckles and rosy cheeks look. She also used a lip tint instead of lipstick to make it summer appropriate
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She adds a pop of colour to her otherwise neutral look and we are swooning over it
She looks stunning in this glow from within look. We appreciate how she added minimal flush to her cheeks to give them rosy vibes
Image source- Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
This beauty added a hint of blue to the inner corner of her eyes, which look so cool. For lips, she goes with a nude colour
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani
The actress kept her base clean and used a lot of highlighter for a beautiful glow. We also love her well-defined eyebrows
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She looks beautiful with short hair, subtle makeup with nude lips
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
We love her no-makeup look. She just added a pink lip tint and is good to go
Anushka Sharma
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Soft smokey eyes, lots of mascara and pink lips are approved by Janhvi and we are here to take notes
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi's makeup look is very pretty and ideal for hot weather. She used the same colour tint for her eyes, cheeks and lips
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
She followed the mantra of well-defined eyebrows, lots of mascara and fuller pink lips
Suhana Khan
