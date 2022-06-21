Heading 3
Alia to Anushka: Stars who love gardens
Shefali Fernandes
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt who is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone in London recently shared a photo of her lying on the grass and enjoying a hearty laugh
Alia Bhatt
Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma's social media proves that she is quite a nature lover. This picture of the actress is serene and instantly lifts our moods
Anushka Sharma
Image: Janhvi kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks divine as she shares a sun-kissed picture that brings out the best of her beauty
Janhvi Kapoor
Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
In the photo, Shahid Kapoor is seen enjoying the breezy day and basking in the sunshine while relaxing on the grass
Shahid Kapoor
Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's romantic photo features the duo lying on the grass and reading books
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Photo: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan's social media is proof of the fact that she is a nature lover. Here, the diva is seen sitting on the grass springing up in the fields
Sara Ali Khan
Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram
In the photo, Katrina Kaif can be seen chilling in a park
Katrina Kaif
Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor shared a stunning snap of herself as she soaked in the morning sunshine in the garden
Shraddha Kapoor
Priyanka Chopra can be seen sipping on her fruity drink in her personalised cup as she enjoys a picnic in London
Priyanka Chopra
Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Photo: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni is captured while getting sun kissed in a white dress as she sits on the grass and enjoys her reading time
Mouni Roy
