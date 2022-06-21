Heading 3

 Alia to Anushka: Stars who love gardens

Shefali Fernandes

JUNE 21, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt who is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone in London recently shared a photo of her lying on the grass and enjoying a hearty laugh

Alia Bhatt

Photo: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma's social media proves that she is quite a nature lover. This picture of the actress is serene and instantly lifts our moods

Anushka Sharma

Image: Janhvi kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks divine as she shares a sun-kissed picture that brings out the best of her beauty

Janhvi Kapoor

Photo: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

In the photo, Shahid Kapoor is seen enjoying the breezy day and basking in the sunshine while relaxing on the grass

Shahid Kapoor

Photo: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's romantic photo features the duo lying on the grass and reading books

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photo: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan's social media is proof of the fact that she is a nature lover. Here, the diva is seen sitting on the grass springing up in the fields

Sara Ali Khan

Photo: Katrina Kaif Instagram

In the photo, Katrina Kaif can be seen chilling in a park

 Katrina Kaif

Photo: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shared a stunning snap of herself as she soaked in the morning sunshine in the garden

Shraddha Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra can be seen sipping on her fruity drink in her personalised cup as she enjoys a picnic in London

Priyanka Chopra

Photo: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Photo: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni is captured while getting sun kissed in a white dress as she sits on the grass and enjoys her reading time

 Mouni Roy

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pinkvilla Style Icons Ranveer to Arjun

Click Here