sept 2O, 2021
Alia Bhatt & Akansha giving BFF goals
Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been friends since they were kids. The duo often take up to social media to portray their love for each other
They have a lot of common friends and love to take trips to the beach and chill under the sun
The duo has often been seen attending weddings of common friends together and giving us major outfit and friendship goals
The besties are even gym buddies and are also seen twinning at the gym
The cool videos they make together reminds us of our girlfriends and the happy times
Alia swears that she will always be there for her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and that everyday is their day
This picture is a representation of every best friend duo silently judging anyone who passes by
Alia and Akansha just cannot get enough of each other’s company and they love to capture their moments on a polaroid camera
They love to indulge in some cake and are always up for mouth-watering desserts
Friends who can be goofy together, stay together! Alia and Akansha are like tow peas in a pod
