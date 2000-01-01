sept 2O, 2021

 Alia Bhatt & Akansha giving BFF goals 

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been friends since they were kids. The duo  often take up to social media to portray their love for each other

They have a lot of common friends and love to take trips to the beach and chill under the sun

The duo has often been seen attending weddings of common friends together and giving us major outfit and friendship goals

The besties are even gym buddies and are also seen twinning at the gym

The cool videos they make together reminds us of our girlfriends and the happy times

Alia swears that she will always be there for her best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and that everyday is their day

This picture is a representation of every best friend duo silently judging anyone who passes by

Alia and Akansha just cannot get enough of each other’s company and they love to capture their moments on a polaroid camera

They love to indulge in some cake and are always up for mouth-watering desserts

Friends who can be goofy together, stay together! Alia and Akansha are like tow peas in a pod
