Heading 3

Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s unique bond

Akriti Anand

OCT 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pure Love

Alia and Soni Razdan look pretty as they pose for the camera.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Safe place

Alia called her mother Soni Razdan her ‘safe place’ as she shared a picture.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Mom's the best

Alia Bhatt has mentioned that even today it is her mother who takes care of her finance.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Mother’s Day

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress never misses a chance to spend quality time with her mother.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Birthday wishes

Alia shared a sweet picture with her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday and wished her.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Childhood days

The actress dropped a picture from her childhood and Soni is seen holding her.

Image: Soni Razdan Instagram

London Memories

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and shared her London memories with Alia.

Image: Soni Razdan Instagram

Priceless moment

Soni shared a priceless moment from Alia’s wedding.

Image: Soni Razdan Instagram

Heartbeat

Alia Bhatt’s wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale and Soni Razdan shared this pic from it.

Image: Soni Razdan Instagram

Soni's world

Soni calls her daughters Shaheen and Alia, 'her world' and often shares photos online.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here