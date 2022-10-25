Heading 3
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s unique bond
Akriti Anand
OCT 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pure Love
Alia and Soni Razdan look pretty as they pose for the camera.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Safe place
Alia called her mother Soni Razdan her ‘safe place’ as she shared a picture.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Mom's the best
Alia Bhatt has mentioned that even today it is her mother who takes care of her finance.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Mother’s Day
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress never misses a chance to spend quality time with her mother.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Birthday wishes
Alia shared a sweet picture with her mother Soni Razdan on her birthday and wished her.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Childhood days
The actress dropped a picture from her childhood and Soni is seen holding her.
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
London Memories
Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and shared her London memories with Alia.
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
Priceless moment
Soni shared a priceless moment from Alia’s wedding.
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
Heartbeat
Alia Bhatt’s wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale and Soni Razdan shared this pic from it.
Image: Soni Razdan Instagram
Soni's world
Soni calls her daughters Shaheen and Alia, 'her world' and often shares photos online.