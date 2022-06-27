Heading 3

Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji’s friendship

Priyakshi Sharma

JUNE 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Ayan visited the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib together a few weeks back to seek blessings for their film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

At Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This photo is from when Ayan, Ranbir and Alia went on a vacation together. She captioned the post, “best boys (& good girl)”

Vacation with ‘best boys’

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Ayan and Alia pose for a photo as they attend a school event together as guests

Back to School

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared this happy selfie on Ayan’s birthday and wrote, “In pizza we crust Happy birthday wonder boy.”

‘Wonder boy’

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The duo smiles for another selfie as they pose with vibrant smiles after a schedule wrap of Brahmastra

Happy friends

Image : Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Ayan look gorgeous as they don ethnic wear. They also twin in the prettiest shade of blue

Twinning in blue

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared this adorable picture where BFFs Ranbir, Ayan and her can be seen having a gala time as they partied together

BFFs forever

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Highway actress shared this picture in 2018 and captioned it, “Director by day, party planner by night, best friend for life...”

 ‘Best friend for life’

In this adorable photo, Ayan and Alia are seen channelling their inner kids as they lied down in the snow and recreated a scene from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Eternal Sunshine of the

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Another birthday post for Ayan. Alia wrote, “Happy birthday my soul mate!!! Don't know how I would even move a muscle without you..Love you soo much (red heart emoji) #bestperson.”

Hashtag ‘best person’

