Alia Bhatt films that crossed 100Cr mark

Debuting with Student of the Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt has become one of the top Bollywood actresses. She is known for her versatility and diverse roles
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt's recently released film, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has become her 8th film to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office. Check out the other films
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, 2 States minted 102 crores at the box office and became her first film to enter the 100 Crore Club
2 States
Image: IMDb
Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania earned 114 crores at the box office
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Meghana Gulzar's Raazi was Alia Bhatt's first 100 Crore hit as a solo lead. The film made ₹122 crores at the domestic box office. It also starred Vicky Kaushal but he wasn't established as a bankable star back then
Raazi
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The coming-of-age musical drama was Alia Bhatt's first 100 Crore hit outside of Dharma Productions. Starring alongside Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy minted 134 crores at the box office
Gully Boy
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
It is the maiden project of Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She played the titular role of Gangubai, a 1950-60s Mumbai sex worker in the film. The film made 126 crores at the Indian box office
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt debuted in the pan-India film with SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR. Starring alongside Ramcharan and Jr. NTR, the film made 275 crores at the Hindi box office
RRR
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Alia Bhatt's latest 100 crore hit before Rocky Ki Rani Ki Prem Kahani was her first project with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Billed as a visual spectacle, Brahmastra collected 230 crores at the domestic box office
Brahmastra
Image: Ayan Mukerji's Instagram
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart Of Stone along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It is her debut project in Hollywood films. It will be streamed on Netflix on Aug 11th