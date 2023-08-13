Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt films that crossed 100Cr mark

Debuting with Student of the Year in 2012, Alia Bhatt has become one of the top Bollywood actresses. She is known for her versatility and diverse roles

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt's recently released film, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani has become her 8th film to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office. Check out the other films

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, 2 States minted 102 crores at the box office and became her first film to enter the 100 Crore Club

2 States

Image: IMDb

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania earned 114 crores at the box office

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Meghana Gulzar's Raazi was Alia Bhatt's first 100 Crore hit as a solo lead. The film made ₹122 crores at the domestic box office. It also starred Vicky Kaushal but he wasn't established as a bankable star back then

Raazi

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The coming-of-age musical drama was Alia Bhatt's first 100 Crore hit outside of Dharma Productions. Starring alongside Ranveer Singh, Gully Boy minted 134 crores at the box office

Gully Boy

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

It is the maiden project of Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She played the titular role of Gangubai, a 1950-60s Mumbai sex worker in the film. The film made 126 crores at the Indian box office

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt debuted in the pan-India film with SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR. Starring alongside Ramcharan and Jr. NTR, the film made 275 crores at the Hindi box office

RRR

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt's latest 100 crore hit before Rocky Ki Rani Ki Prem Kahani was her first project with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Billed as a visual spectacle, Brahmastra collected 230 crores at the domestic box office

Brahmastra

Image: Ayan Mukerji's Instagram

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart Of Stone along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. It is her debut project in Hollywood films. It will be streamed on Netflix on Aug 11th

Work Front

Video Credit: Alia Bhatt & Gal Gadot's Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

