Ranpreet Kaur

APR 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt finds joy in simple things

Enjoying the sunset

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia was seen sitting in her balcony, enjoying watching the sky change its colours as the sun set

Chilling with her cat

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia has been a feline lover and often shares adorable pics with her pet cat Edward. Here, she was seen relaxing with her furry friend

Alia Bhatt shares a great equation with her sister Shaheen. She believes in spending quality time with Shaheen and creating memories together

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Being goofy with Shaheen

Alia was seen enjoying the serenity of the moon and the smile on her face speaks volumes about how much peace she finds in simple things

Enjoying beauty of moon

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We all have a foodie in us and in this pic, Alia was seen giving a glimpse of her love for food as she relished a burger

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Relishing a burger

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt had shared a pic of herself wherein she was seen reliving her childhood days by sitting on a swing. A true treat for the child within her

Reliving childhood days

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is a true blue baby and she doesn’t miss a chance to jet off for a vacation by the beachside. She certainly loves playing in the water

Beach baby

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt has a soft corner for French fries and she makes sure to capture this special moment in a selfie

Alia’s love for fries

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Having your favourite coffee in nature’s lap is certainly a peaceful moment we all yearn for

Relishing coffee in nature’s lap

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The cloudy sky and cool breeze certainly made Alia smile and this pic is proof of it

Clouds, breeze and smile

