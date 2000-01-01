Enjoying the sunset
Alia was seen sitting in her balcony, enjoying watching the sky change its colours as the sun set
Chilling with her cat
Alia has been a feline lover and often shares adorable pics with her pet cat Edward. Here, she was seen relaxing with her furry friend
Alia Bhatt shares a great equation with her sister Shaheen. She believes in spending quality time with Shaheen and creating memories together
Being goofy with Shaheen
Alia was seen enjoying the serenity of the moon and the smile on her face speaks volumes about how much peace she finds in simple things
Enjoying beauty of moon
We all have a foodie in us and in this pic, Alia was seen giving a glimpse of her love for food as she relished a burger
Relishing a burger
Alia Bhatt had shared a pic of herself wherein she was seen reliving her childhood days by sitting on a swing. A true treat for the child within her
Reliving childhood days
Alia is a true blue baby and she doesn’t miss a chance to jet off for a vacation by the beachside. She certainly loves playing in the water
Beach baby
Alia Bhatt has a soft corner for French fries and she makes sure to capture this special moment in a selfie
Alia’s love for fries
Having your favourite coffee in nature’s lap is certainly a peaceful moment we all yearn for
Relishing coffee in nature’s lap
The cloudy sky and cool breeze certainly made Alia smile and this pic is proof of it
Clouds, breeze and smile
