MAY 17, 2022

Alia Bhatt: The Instagram expert

|

Flaunts her pets

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

If your Instagram isn’t an unofficial fan account for your pet then you are doing it all wrong. Alia leaves no opportunity to pose with her adorable cats

No filter

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt doesn’t shy away from sharing her unfiltered, real version on her Instagram. That is what makes her social media so realistic and beautiful

Well, Alia has the most prettiest sunkissed pictures on the ‘gram

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sun’s favourite child

When on Instagram, a bit of desi is always welcome! Alia rocks ethnic wear and looks absolutely regal and ethereal in it

Ethereal in ethnic

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Diwali dhamaka

Talking about being desi, our queen Alia knows all about customary Diwali trend. She never fails to upload pretty Diwali pictures

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Aesthetics are a big thing on Instagram. Alia absolutely rocks the aesthetics game and often gives her fans fabulous picture ideas

Aesthetic angel

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt absolutely slays in mirror selfies. In this picture, Alia looks effortlessly gorgeous in yellow

Mirror selfie game on point

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Candid queen

Even when Alia Bhatt is caught off guard, she looks resplendent. This picture is proof that Alia is the candid queen

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Raise your hands if you cried a little when you first saw Alia and Ranbir’s wedding pictures. They were so loving that they tugged at our heartstrings

PDA

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Be it Throwback Thursday or Flashback Friday, Alia knows how to make her audience go ‘aww’. Baby Alia with floaters looks beyond cute!

Major throwback

