MAY 17, 2022
Alia Bhatt: The Instagram expert
Flaunts her pets
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
If your Instagram isn’t an unofficial fan account for your pet then you are doing it all wrong. Alia leaves no opportunity to pose with her adorable cats
No filter
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt doesn’t shy away from sharing her unfiltered, real version on her Instagram. That is what makes her social media so realistic and beautiful
Well, Alia has the most prettiest sunkissed pictures on the ‘gram
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sun’s favourite child
When on Instagram, a bit of desi is always welcome! Alia rocks ethnic wear and looks absolutely regal and ethereal in it
Ethereal in ethnic
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Diwali dhamaka
Talking about being desi, our queen Alia knows all about customary Diwali trend. She never fails to upload pretty Diwali pictures
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Aesthetics are a big thing on Instagram. Alia absolutely rocks the aesthetics game and often gives her fans fabulous picture ideas
Aesthetic angel
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt absolutely slays in mirror selfies. In this picture, Alia looks effortlessly gorgeous in yellow
Mirror selfie game on point
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Candid queen
Even when Alia Bhatt is caught off guard, she looks resplendent. This picture is proof that Alia is the candid queen
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Raise your hands if you cried a little when you first saw Alia and Ranbir’s wedding pictures. They were so loving that they tugged at our heartstrings
PDA
Alia Bhatt Instagram
Be it Throwback Thursday or Flashback Friday, Alia knows how to make her audience go ‘aww’. Baby Alia with floaters looks beyond cute!
Major throwback
