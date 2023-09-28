Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 28, 2023
Alia Bhatt-KJo team up for actioner
Alia Bhatt made her debut with the Student of the Year and since then has grabbed several hit projects. She is currently one of the most busiest actresses in the industry
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Most recently, Alia Bhatt was seen in the Karan Johar directorial rom-com RARKPK. She was cast opposite Ranveer Singh and the film performed exceptionally well
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Following RARKPK, Alia Bhatt has again joined hands with Karan Johar for her next. Touted as an action drama, it marks the tenth collaboration of the duo
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
10th Alia-KJo film
The film is titled Jigra and it is the first time when Alia Bhatt will be venturing into a full-fledged action avatar
Jigra
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Announcement video
Video: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Making the official announcement, the Raazi actress dropped the motion poster of the film on social media recently
Director
Image: Vasan Bala's Instagram
Jigra has Vasan Bala as the captain of the ship. He is well-known for films like Monica, O My Darling, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Makers
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
The upcoming film, Jigra is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt is co-producing the project apart from playing the lead
Jigra will be headlined by the National Award Winner actress Alia Bhatt. Besides her, the film reportedly has Vedang Raina in a pivotal role
Star Cast
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
It is expected that the Alia Bhatt starrer might be based on the jailbreak concept and is said to be one of the most challenging roles of Alia's career
Storyline
Image: IMDb
The film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024
Release Date
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
pinkvilla
information source
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.