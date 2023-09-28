Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 28, 2023

Alia Bhatt-KJo team up for actioner

Alia Bhatt made her debut with the Student of the Year and since then has grabbed several hit projects. She is currently one of the most busiest actresses in the industry 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Most recently, Alia Bhatt was seen in the Karan Johar directorial rom-com RARKPK. She was cast opposite Ranveer Singh and the film performed exceptionally well 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Following RARKPK, Alia Bhatt has again joined hands with Karan Johar for her next. Touted as an action drama, it marks the tenth collaboration of the duo

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

10th Alia-KJo film

The film is titled Jigra and it is the first time when Alia Bhatt will be venturing into a full-fledged action avatar

 Jigra

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Announcement video

Video: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Making the official announcement, the Raazi actress dropped the motion poster of the film on social media recently 

 Director

Image: Vasan Bala's Instagram

Jigra has Vasan Bala as the captain of the ship. He is well-known for films like Monica, O My Darling, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Makers

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The upcoming film, Jigra is bankrolled by Dharma Productions. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt is co-producing the project apart from playing the lead

Jigra will be headlined by the National Award Winner actress Alia Bhatt. Besides her, the film reportedly has Vedang Raina in a pivotal role

Star Cast

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

It is expected that the Alia Bhatt starrer might be based on the jailbreak concept and is said to be one of the most challenging roles of Alia's career

Storyline 

Image: IMDb 

The film will hit the big screens next year on September 27, 2024

Release Date 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

