Alia Bhatt:
Lesser-known facts

Lubna Khan

NOV 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s on-screen debut

Not Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt made her on-screen debut in 1999 as she played young Preity Zinta in the movie Sangharsh when she was six years old!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s nicknames

Alia once shared with Filmfare that while her nickname is ‘Aloo’, her father Mahesh Bhatt improvised it and calls her Batata Vada, Aloo Kalu and Aloo Baalu

Image: The House of Pixels

Alia Bhatt’s phobia

Did you know the actress is afraid of the dark? Yep! She is terrified of the dark and makes sure there’s some source of dim light before she sleeps

Image: Rahul Jhangiani Instagram

 Alia and her love for men’s perfumes

In an interview with TOI, Alia Bhatt revealed that she only uses men’s perfumes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 Alia Bhatt’s dance training

Not many know this but the actress got trained at Shiamak Davar's dance school

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s love for music

Not just dance, Alia also excels at singing, and has sung several of her film songs including Samjhawan Unplugged, and Sooha Saha

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia likes everything organized

The actress once admitted in an interview with Vogue that she is obsessed with planning and organizing everything

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 Alia Bhatt’s citizenship

Did you know Alia Bhatt is a British citizen? Yep, the actress once revealed she can’t vote in Indian elections as she doesn’t hold an Indian passport

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

 Alia’s favourite songs

Alia loves the songs Le Gayi Le Gayi and Que Sera Sera, and she once revealed she carries her own CDs to parties

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt on her love for animals

In an interview with Vogue, Alia revealed that her sister Shaheen would rescue stray kittens and bring them home, which is how Alia’s love for animals began

