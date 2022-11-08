Heading 3
Alia Bhatt:
Lesser-known facts
Lubna Khan
NOV 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s on-screen debut
Not Student Of The Year, Alia Bhatt made her on-screen debut in 1999 as she played young Preity Zinta in the movie Sangharsh when she was six years old!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s nicknames
Alia once shared with Filmfare that while her nickname is ‘Aloo’, her father Mahesh Bhatt improvised it and calls her Batata Vada, Aloo Kalu and Aloo Baalu
Image: The House of Pixels
Alia Bhatt’s phobia
Did you know the actress is afraid of the dark? Yep! She is terrified of the dark and makes sure there’s some source of dim light before she sleeps
Image: Rahul Jhangiani Instagram
Alia and her love for men’s perfumes
In an interview with TOI, Alia Bhatt revealed that she only uses men’s perfumes
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s dance training
Not many know this but the actress got trained at Shiamak Davar's dance school
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s love for music
Not just dance, Alia also excels at singing, and has sung several of her film songs including Samjhawan Unplugged, and Sooha Saha
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia likes everything organized
The actress once admitted in an interview with Vogue that she is obsessed with planning and organizing everything
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s citizenship
Did you know Alia Bhatt is a British citizen? Yep, the actress once revealed she can’t vote in Indian elections as she doesn’t hold an Indian passport
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s favourite songs
Alia loves the songs Le Gayi Le Gayi and Que Sera Sera, and she once revealed she carries her own CDs to parties
Click Here
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt on her love for animals
In an interview with Vogue, Alia revealed that her sister Shaheen would rescue stray kittens and bring them home, which is how Alia’s love for animals began