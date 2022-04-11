Entertainment

Sampriti Dutta

APR 11, 2022

Alia Bhatt loves nature

A Romance with sunflowers

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

This is one of Alia’s most aesthetic pictures. We can’t seem to decide who is prettier, the gorgeous sunflower or the sweet person who is holding it!

Can’t ‘leaf’ without you

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Another gorgeous shot, Alia has strategically placed a leaf over her face in this picture. While we love it, our only complain is that we miss Alia’s adorable face here!

Alia looks so happy here. The beautiful blue of the sky, the cushiony clouds and Alia make this photograph just too hard for us to not fall in love with it!

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Cotton candy skies

Surrounded by greenery from all over, this picture tempts us to run for the hills right now and soak in nature’s grandeur

A green affair

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looks so gorgeous in this picture that we almost missed the peaceful scenery behind her. We love mountains but we love Alia more!

Image source - Alia Bhatt Instagram

Mountains

Talking about beaches, this is our personal beach pictures of Alia. She looks like she is having quite a gala time building her sand castle

Image source - Alia Bhatt Instagram

‘Beach’ please!

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Having a piping hot cup of coffee in the middle of the mountains, well that is the dream. It seems like Alia is quite fond of this dream as well

Coffee, breeze & trees

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia posing against a backdrop of greenery is a sight to behold. She looks gorgeous in her white dress

Green Affair

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram

For Alia, the world is her canvas and she can make any backdrop look super aesthetically pleasing. Adding the pop of blue amidst all that green is very pleasing to the eyes

Summertime Madness

Image source- Alia Bhatt Instagram 

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream AND nature! Here’s to forever enjoying a sweet ice cream in the lap of nature

Ice cream & nature

