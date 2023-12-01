Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 01,2023

Alia Bhatt movies

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in a film directed by Karan Johar

Student of the Year

This film showcased Alia's excellent acting skills and the film received lots of appreciation from the audience

Highway

In this romance-based movie, Alia played the female lead opposite Arjun Kapoor

2 States

The movie featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is based on a modern take on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and was loved by their fans

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Alia’s portrayal as an Indian Spy received widespread recognition and was a huge success

 Raazi

Alia played a supporting role alongside Ranveer Singh and the film was critically and commercially acclaimed 

Gully Boy

The film focusing on coming-of-age challenges truly inspired the fans on how to deal with mental health challenges 

Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt's role as one of the powerful women of Kamathipura was highly praised by her fans

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Brahmastra- Part One

In this film, Alia Bhatt alongside Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Shiva’s love interest and his shield

In this film, Alia Bhatt stood against social restrictions applied to women after marriage and gave a strong social message to its audience

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

