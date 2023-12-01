Heading 3
December 01,2023
Alia Bhatt movies
The actress made her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in a film directed by Karan Johar
Student of the Year
This film showcased Alia's excellent acting skills and the film received lots of appreciation from the audience
Highway
In this romance-based movie, Alia played the female lead opposite Arjun Kapoor
2 States
The movie featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt is based on a modern take on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and was loved by their fans
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Alia’s portrayal as an Indian Spy received widespread recognition and was a huge success
Raazi
Alia played a supporting role alongside Ranveer Singh and the film was critically and commercially acclaimed
Gully Boy
The film focusing on coming-of-age challenges truly inspired the fans on how to deal with mental health challenges
Dear Zindagi
Alia Bhatt's role as one of the powerful women of Kamathipura was highly praised by her fans
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Brahmastra- Part One
In this film, Alia Bhatt alongside Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Shiva’s love interest and his shield
In this film, Alia Bhatt stood against social restrictions applied to women after marriage and gave a strong social message to its audience
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
