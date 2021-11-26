Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s cute moments

NOV 26, 2021

Diwali Love

The couple couldn’t get their eyes off each other as they dressed up for Diwali

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram) 

Birthday Celebrations

The duo jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate Ranbir’s birthday

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram) 

Wearing His Belongings

Alia posed in Ranbir’s cap as she missed him when he was away

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Lucky Number

Alia’s phone cover has a heart symbol with Ranbir’s lucky number, 8 next to it

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Hand In Hand

When they were quarantined due to COVID-19, Alia posted this picture of her missing him

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Cakes & Cuddles

Alia showered birthday love on Ranbir last year with this cute photo

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Personal Photographer

Alia often plays muse to her all-time favourite photographer, Ranbir Kapoor

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

Vacay Buddies

Alia, Ranbir and Ayan are a trio that love taking trips together!

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram) 

Lucky Ring

Alia also wears a ring that has Ranbir’s lucky number, 8 on it

(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)

