Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s cute moments
ENTERTAINMENT
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
NOV 26, 2021
Diwali Love
The couple couldn’t get their eyes off each other as they dressed up for Diwali
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Birthday Celebrations
The duo jetted off to Rajasthan to celebrate Ranbir’s birthday
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Wearing His Belongings
Alia posed in Ranbir’s cap as she missed him when he was away
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Lucky Number
Alia’s phone cover has a heart symbol with Ranbir’s lucky number, 8 next to it
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Hand In Hand
When they were quarantined due to COVID-19, Alia posted this picture of her missing him
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Cakes & Cuddles
Alia showered birthday love on Ranbir last year with this cute photo
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Personal Photographer
Alia often plays muse to her all-time favourite photographer, Ranbir Kapoor
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Vacay Buddies
Alia, Ranbir and Ayan are a trio that love taking trips together!
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Lucky Ring
Alia also wears a ring that has Ranbir’s lucky number, 8 on it
(Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram)
