Alia Bhatt’s boss lady looks
Priyakshi Sharma
AUGUST 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia wore a deep-neck blazer, and styled it with a pair of extremely ripped denim pants. A pair of huge golden hoop earrings completed her look
Blazer & ripped denims
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Want to style your blazer with a dress this fall? Take inspiration from Alia and recreate a similar look with your own touch
Blazer with dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Darlings actress is seen chilling in a light yellow pant suit. She paired it with white heels, giving her outfit a nice contrast
Chilling in pant suit
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia looks like an absolute boss babe as the actress opts for an all-white look with her pantsuit
White pant suit
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia keeps it super classy in a body-hugging white dress. She wore it with a matching blazer, while her hair was tied in a half bun
Keeping it classy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Black jumpsuit
Alia exudes power in this stunning picture, as she dons a black jumpsuit with vertical white stripes. A pair of matching heels and a high ponytail completes her look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Here she is seen donning a multi-coloured blazer with a pair of bright orange trousers
Bold & bright colours
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Another powerful look by Alia, here she is seen donning a checked blazer dress with a pair of knee-high boots
Blazer dress & boots
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia yet again slays with her outfit. Here, she is seen in a black wrap-around dress with a pink stripe on the sleeves. It’s the black thigh-high boots that steal the cake
Slaying in black
Photo: Lisa Haydon Instagram
Another instance when the Brahmastra actress rocked bright colours and quirky prints with her pantsuits
Quirky prints
