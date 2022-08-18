Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s boss lady looks

Priyakshi Sharma

AUGUST 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia wore a deep-neck blazer, and styled it with a pair of extremely ripped denim pants. A pair of huge golden hoop earrings completed her look

Blazer & ripped denims

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Want to style your blazer with a dress this fall? Take inspiration from Alia and recreate a similar look with your own touch

Blazer with dress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The Darlings actress is seen chilling in a light yellow pant suit. She paired it with white heels, giving her outfit a nice contrast

Chilling in pant suit

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia looks like an absolute boss babe as the actress opts for an all-white look with her pantsuit

White pant suit

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia keeps it super classy in a body-hugging white dress. She wore it with a matching blazer, while her hair was tied in a half bun

Keeping it classy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Black jumpsuit

Alia exudes power in this stunning picture, as she dons a black jumpsuit with vertical white stripes. A pair of matching heels and a high ponytail completes her look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Here she is seen donning a multi-coloured blazer with a pair of bright orange trousers

Bold & bright colours

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Another powerful look by Alia, here she is seen donning a checked blazer dress with a pair of knee-high boots

Blazer dress & boots

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia yet again slays with her outfit. Here, she is seen in a black wrap-around dress with a pink stripe on the sleeves. It’s the black thigh-high boots that steal the cake

Slaying in black

Photo: Lisa Haydon Instagram

Another instance when the Brahmastra actress rocked bright colours and quirky prints with her pantsuits

Quirky prints

