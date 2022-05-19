Entertainment
Prerna Verma
PINKVILLA STORIES
MAY 19, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s breezy summer dresses
Yellow asymmetric dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia looks pretty in this yellow asymmetric dress with a bow-type neck and frill on the bottom. She paired the dress with white sneakers
Little red riding hood
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia’s red frock looks super stylish and comfortable and is perfect for the summer season
This simple yet stylish maxi dress of Alia is the right choice for the summer
Image: Pinkvilla
Blue straight-fit maxi dress
Polka dots can never go out of fashion and this easy breezy green maxi dress looks cute on Alia
Polka dot maxi dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Collared blue straight-fit dress
The simple yet trendy collared maxi dress is good to go for a casual outing and Alia carries it with so much elegance
Image: Pinkvilla
An oversized dress is always a perfect choice for the summer season and Alia makes it look even more fashionable
White chikankari dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Searching for a party wear outfit for your night out, well then take cues from Alia Bhatt’s dress
Spaghetti strap satin maxi dress
Image: Pinkvilla
Shirtdress
Look at Alia slaying like a boss in this shirtdress
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia looks like a princess in this pink ballroom gown and would not be too much to carry during the summer
Pink princess gown
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia looks stunning in this black dress with pink flowers on it
Flowy dress
