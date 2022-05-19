Entertainment

MAY 19, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s breezy summer dresses

|

Yellow asymmetric dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia looks pretty in this yellow asymmetric dress with a bow-type neck and frill on the bottom. She paired the dress with white sneakers

Little red riding hood

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia’s red frock looks super stylish and comfortable and is perfect for the summer season

This simple yet stylish maxi dress of Alia is the right choice for the summer

Image: Pinkvilla

Blue straight-fit maxi dress

Polka dots can never go out of fashion and this easy breezy green maxi dress looks cute on Alia

Polka dot maxi dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Collared blue straight-fit dress

The simple yet trendy collared maxi dress is good to go for a casual outing and Alia carries it with so much elegance

Image: Pinkvilla

An oversized dress is always a perfect choice for the summer season and Alia makes it look even more fashionable

White chikankari dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Searching for a party wear outfit for your night out, well then take cues from Alia Bhatt’s dress

Spaghetti strap satin maxi dress

Image: Pinkvilla

Shirtdress

Look at Alia slaying like a boss in this shirtdress

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia looks like a princess in this pink ballroom gown and would not be too much to carry during the summer

Pink princess gown

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia looks stunning in this black dress with pink flowers on it

Flowy dress

