Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s denim collection

Shefali Fernandes

JUNE 13, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt's baggy jeans featured slashes, ripped details around the knees, and cropped right at her ankle. We are very impressed with the way the actress styled her jeans

Boyfriend jeans for the win

Image: Pinkvilla

Ripped denim is a must-have in every girl's wardrobe. Distressed jeans continue to remain the most popular denim trend and Alia has often proved her love for it

Alia Bhatt's love for ripped jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Vintage-style skinny jeans will forever remain iconic and Alia Bhatt knows how to slay them. We're sure that a pair of denim definitely features in your cupboard

Skinny fit

Image: Pinkvilla

A pair of well-fitted blue denim is essential. Whether you want to dress up or dress down, blue jeans is all one needs to complete the look

Skinny hem jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt's denim wardrobe is every girl's dream. Take cues from the actress on how to ace ankle-length jeans like a pro

Ankle length jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Flared jeans have become this year's most popular denim trend. Alia's casual style never fails to leave her fans awestruck

Flared jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt's love for this denim trend is too hard to miss

Bell bottoms

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia is known for her comfortable-chic looks and yet again, she stole the limelight in distressed denim jeans

Highly distressed jeans

Alia Bhatt chose to opt for blue denim jeans that had a raw hem. The actress looked fresh as a daisy as she walked out of the airport in style

Comfy airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt's airport look is absolutely perfect and we love even more just how achievable it is. These high-rise slim fit jeans are a must-have

High rise slim fit

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Alia Bhatt's tracksuit collection

Click Here