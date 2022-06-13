Heading 3
Alia Bhatt’s denim collection
JUNE 13, 2022
Alia Bhatt's baggy jeans featured slashes, ripped details around the knees, and cropped right at her ankle. We are very impressed with the way the actress styled her jeans
Boyfriend jeans for the win
Ripped denim is a must-have in every girl's wardrobe. Distressed jeans continue to remain the most popular denim trend and Alia has often proved her love for it
Alia Bhatt's love for ripped jeans
Vintage-style skinny jeans will forever remain iconic and Alia Bhatt knows how to slay them. We're sure that a pair of denim definitely features in your cupboard
Skinny fit
A pair of well-fitted blue denim is essential. Whether you want to dress up or dress down, blue jeans is all one needs to complete the look
Skinny hem jeans
Alia Bhatt's denim wardrobe is every girl's dream. Take cues from the actress on how to ace ankle-length jeans like a pro
Ankle length jeans
Flared jeans have become this year's most popular denim trend. Alia's casual style never fails to leave her fans awestruck
Flared jeans
Alia Bhatt's love for this denim trend is too hard to miss
Bell bottoms
Alia is known for her comfortable-chic looks and yet again, she stole the limelight in distressed denim jeans
Highly distressed jeans
Alia Bhatt chose to opt for blue denim jeans that had a raw hem. The actress looked fresh as a daisy as she walked out of the airport in style
Comfy airport look
Alia Bhatt's airport look is absolutely perfect and we love even more just how achievable it is. These high-rise slim fit jeans are a must-have
High rise slim fit
