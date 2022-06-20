Heading 3
Alia Bhatt’s impressive airport looks
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 20, 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia had opted for a white-coloured full sleeves turtle neck crop top which she had paired with white trousers. She was seen wearing a mask and was clicked with Shaheen Bhatt
Masked up in white
Image: Pinkvilla
She was clicked in a comfy blue coloured shirt which was paired with white trousers and a pair of white sneakers
Comfy in blue
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia made a statement as she wore a pastel green-coloured formal outfit at the airport. She completed the look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and white heels
Opting for formals
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia wore a blue-coloured outfit with white stripes as she was clicked at the airport. She was carrying a white handbag and completed the look with a pair of sneakers
Comfort meets style
Image: Pinkvilla
She made heads turn as she wore a beautiful maxi dress with a V-neckline and paired it with a blazer
Slaying in peach
Image: Pinkvilla
The Raazi actress looked cute in her baby pink, white and black coloured jacket which she wore with black track pants. She completed the sporty look with a pair of brown sneakers
The sporty look
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia flashed her infectious smile as she was clicked in an all-black look at the airport wherein she wore a black sweatshirt with black pajamas
Smiling in all black
Image: Pinkvilla
The Brahmastra actress was clicked in an all-white outfit with pink stripes on the shoulders and sleeves. Alia completed the airport look with a red handbag and stylish shoes
White is her colour
The actress dished out a summer fashion vibe in her white spaghetti top with palazzo and a matching long shrug
Easy-breezy style
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
The diva was clicked in a white t-shirt with track pants and completed the airport look with a black jacket. Besides, her black cap added charm to her cute look
Stylish in a cap
