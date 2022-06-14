Heading 3
Alia Bhatt’s inspirational quotes
Pinkvilla Desk
JUNE 14, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“Whatever you do, do with determination.”
On determination
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“I think my confidence stems from my honesty. I’m brutally honest – about everything and even myself. I tell it as I think it.”
On honesty and confidence
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“I don’t like to talk about things till someone asks about them.”
On being private
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“Why should I crowd the world with my opinions? Live and let live. That’s it.”
On expressing opinions
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“I would be insecure if I was sitting at home doing nothing, but I am in films now, and that’s where I always wanted to be.”
On insecurity
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
On instinct
“I think your first gut feeling is the correct feeling.”
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“It is important to stay grounded and not take things for granted.”
On staying grounded
“I’m the wrong person to advise anyone. I’d like every girl to love herself more than anyone else. That’s the only way they’ll never land up hurting themselves.”
Advice to young girls
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“Jealousy is important for a person to move ahead in life. It keeps you on your toes and helps you realize that you're not the be-all and end-all of everything.”
On jealousy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
“There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true relation.”
On true relations
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani-inspired party dresses