Alia Bhatt’s inspirational quotes

Pinkvilla Desk

JUNE 14, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“Whatever you do, do with determination.”

On determination

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“I think my confidence stems from my honesty. I’m brutally honest – about everything and even myself. I tell it as I think it.”

On honesty and confidence

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“I don’t like to talk about things till someone asks about them.”

On being private

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“Why should I crowd the world with my opinions? Live and let live. That’s it.”

On expressing opinions

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“I would be insecure if I was sitting at home doing nothing, but I am in films now, and that’s where I always wanted to be.”

On insecurity

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

On instinct

“I think your first gut feeling is the correct feeling.”

Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“It is important to stay grounded and not take things for granted.”

On staying grounded

“I’m the wrong person to advise anyone. I’d like every girl to love herself more than anyone else. That’s the only way they’ll never land up hurting themselves.”

Advice to young girls

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“Jealousy is important for a person to move ahead in life. It keeps you on your toes and helps you realize that you're not the be-all and end-all of everything.”

On jealousy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

“There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true relation.”

On true relations

