Heading 3
Alia Bhatt’s lazy lamhe
Pinkvilla Desk
JULY 25, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia has shared a beautiful pic of herself wherein she was seen taking a quick nap wearing a t-shirt with ‘Kapoor’ written on it
Quick nap
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This pic had Alia lazing around with her pet cat
Lazing around
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This sunkissed pic of Alia captured her lazy moment in the bed
Sunkissed
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Raazi actress shared a beautiful no filter selfie as he posed with her soft toy while lying in her bed
Posing with her teddy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This pic had Alia lying on her couch and she was scrolling through her phone while dishing out major couch potato vibes
Couch potato
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia, who is a true mommy’s girl, was seen cuddling Soni Razdan in the bed for a love-filled selfie
Cuddling with mommy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shared a picture of herself wherein she was seen enjoying some moment of peace with herself
Solitude
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked like a true sleeping beauty in this pic as she slept while hugging her pillow
Sleeping beauty
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia was seen lying in her bed surrounded by pillows and it was evident that she loves this lazy side of her
Bed is her favourite place
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia shared a quick mirror selfie giving a glimpse of her lazy moment post her workout in the gym
Post workout lazy time
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Janhvi Kapoor’s love for blue