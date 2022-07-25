Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s lazy lamhe

Pinkvilla Desk

JULY 25, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia has shared a beautiful pic of herself wherein she was seen taking a quick nap wearing a t-shirt with ‘Kapoor’ written on it

Quick nap

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This pic had Alia lazing around with her pet cat

Lazing around

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This sunkissed pic of Alia captured her lazy moment in the bed

Sunkissed

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Raazi actress shared a beautiful no filter selfie as he posed with her soft toy while lying in her bed

Posing with her teddy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This pic had Alia lying on her couch and she was scrolling through her phone while dishing out major couch potato vibes

Couch potato

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia, who is a true mommy’s girl, was seen cuddling Soni Razdan in the bed for a love-filled selfie

Cuddling with mommy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared a picture of herself wherein she was seen enjoying some moment of peace with herself

Solitude

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked like a true sleeping beauty in this pic as she slept while hugging her pillow

Sleeping beauty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia was seen lying in her bed surrounded by pillows and it was evident that she loves this lazy side of her

Bed is her favourite place

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia shared a quick mirror selfie giving a glimpse of her lazy moment post her workout in the gym

Post workout lazy time

