Entertainment

Priyakshi Sharma

APR 25, 2022

Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s leading men

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, made their debut together in Student of The Year along with Varun Dhawan. Alia and Sid also featured together in Kapoor & Sons

Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia and Varun Dhawan have featured in several movies together including Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank

In the 2014 movie Highway directed by Imtiaz Ali, the actress was seen sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda

Image: Pinkvilla

Randeep Hooda

Alia also featured with the Badshah of Bollywood in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. It was directed by Gauri Shinde

Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram

Alia and Shahid Kapoor have been cast together in two films, completely different in tone with each other, Shaandaar and Udta Punjab

Image: Pinkvilla

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The multiple award winning actor mesmerised everyone with her act in Raazi. She was paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in the Meghna Gulzar directorial

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Alia Bhatt had a key role in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. They will be seen together once again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar

Ranveer Singh

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress will be seen opposite her hubby Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Alia and Arjun Kapoor were seen romancing each other in the 2014 film 2 States

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia also featured with Fawad Khan in the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons, helmed by Shakun Batra

Fawad Khan

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia was also seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in two films, Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman, and Sadak 2 helmed by Mahesh Bhatt

Aditya Roy Kapur

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan's inspiring modish green looks

Click Here