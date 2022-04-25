Entertainment
Priyakshi Sharma
APR 25, 2022
Heading 3
Alia Bhatt’s leading men
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, made their debut together in Student of The Year along with Varun Dhawan. Alia and Sid also featured together in Kapoor & Sons
Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia and Varun Dhawan have featured in several movies together including Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank
In the 2014 movie Highway directed by Imtiaz Ali, the actress was seen sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda
Image: Pinkvilla
Randeep Hooda
Alia also featured with the Badshah of Bollywood in the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. It was directed by Gauri Shinde
Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Pooja Bhatt Instagram
Alia and Shahid Kapoor have been cast together in two films, completely different in tone with each other, Shaandaar and Udta Punjab
Image: Pinkvilla
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The multiple award winning actor mesmerised everyone with her act in Raazi. She was paired opposite Vicky Kaushal in the Meghna Gulzar directorial
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Alia Bhatt had a key role in Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy. They will be seen together once again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar
Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress will be seen opposite her hubby Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial Brahmastra
Ranbir Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Alia and Arjun Kapoor were seen romancing each other in the 2014 film 2 States
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia also featured with Fawad Khan in the 2016 film Kapoor & Sons, helmed by Shakun Batra
Fawad Khan
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia was also seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in two films, Kalank directed by Abhishek Varman, and Sadak 2 helmed by Mahesh Bhatt
Aditya Roy Kapur
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Hina Khan's inspiring modish green looks