Alia Bhatt’s love affair with black

Ranpreet Kaur

JUNE 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her black coloured Anarkali suit. She completed her look with silver earrings

Ethnic vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

This pic had Alia posing in a comfy yet stylish black outfit and she was seen holding a cake in her hand

Stylish outfit

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia was all smiles as she was clicked in a black sweatshirt and pyjamas at the airport

Airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia made a statement in a black outfit with white stripes. She completed the look with black sneakers

Love for stripes

Image: Pinkvilla

The Brahmastra actress was seen wearing a black jacket paired with black pyjamas and her comfy look won hearts

Comfy look

Image: Pinkvilla

In this pic, Alia was clicked with Ranbir Kapoor and her casual look grabbed attention. She was seen wearing a black t-shirt and matching jeggings

Casual look

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia was slaying in a sequinned black outfit with a plunging neckline at an event. She had her make-up game on point

All glammed up

Alia opted for a comfy black t-shirt and jeggings with a matching jacket

Athleisure look

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia looked stunning in a knee-length outfit with a stylish frill at the borders

Chic look

Image: Pinkvilla

The Gully Boy actress was seen winning hearts in a black outfit with a hint of magenta on the sleeves. She completed the look with black long boots

Style game on point

