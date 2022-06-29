Heading 3
Alia Bhatt’s love affair with black
Ranpreet Kaur
JUNE 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her black coloured Anarkali suit. She completed her look with silver earrings
Ethnic vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
This pic had Alia posing in a comfy yet stylish black outfit and she was seen holding a cake in her hand
Stylish outfit
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia was all smiles as she was clicked in a black sweatshirt and pyjamas at the airport
Airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia made a statement in a black outfit with white stripes. She completed the look with black sneakers
Love for stripes
Image: Pinkvilla
The Brahmastra actress was seen wearing a black jacket paired with black pyjamas and her comfy look won hearts
Comfy look
Image: Pinkvilla
In this pic, Alia was clicked with Ranbir Kapoor and her casual look grabbed attention. She was seen wearing a black t-shirt and matching jeggings
Casual look
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia was slaying in a sequinned black outfit with a plunging neckline at an event. She had her make-up game on point
All glammed up
Alia opted for a comfy black t-shirt and jeggings with a matching jacket
Athleisure look
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic look
Image: Pinkvilla
The Gully Boy actress was seen winning hearts in a black outfit with a hint of magenta on the sleeves. She completed the look with black long boots
Style game on point
