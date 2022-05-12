Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
MAY 12, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s love affair with blue
Starry print
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia was all smiles as she wore a blue coloured outfit with white stripes on it. The outfit grabbed the eyeballs for its colourful starry print.
The actress opted for a comfy blue coloured full sleeves shirt for the airport look and paired it with white trousers and a pair of white sneakers.
Image: Pinkvilla
Comfy shirt
Alia opted for a long blue kurta with a flowery print and paired it with a blue lehenga with silver work.
Ethnic vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
Alia looked stylish in her blue coloured jacket which she had paired with matching track pants. She had completed the look with a mustard bag and white sneakers.
Image: Pinkvilla
All about blue love
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a blue coloured comfy, long outfit with white stripes for the airport. It was all about pulling off a stylish but comfy look.
Comfort with style
Image: Pinkvilla
She opted for a beautiful blue coloured outfit with floral print and paired with a denim jacket.
Floral print
Image: Pinkvilla
Strappy outfit
Alia was a sight to behold in her dark blue coloured outfit with straps.
Image: Pinkvilla
Love for stripes
She was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with white and blue striped trousers and a matching shrug.
Image: Pinkvilla
Classy in blue
Alia looked stylish in her French blue chiffon cape outfit with semi-sheer balloon sleeves. She completed her look with blue heels.
Image: Pinkvilla
Stylish in pastel blue
Alia opted for a pastel blue coloured dress with a v-neck and exaggerated short sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers.
