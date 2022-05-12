Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

MAY 12, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s love affair with blue

Starry print

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia was all smiles as she wore a blue coloured outfit with white stripes on it. The outfit grabbed the eyeballs for its colourful starry print.

The actress opted for a comfy blue coloured full sleeves shirt for the airport look and paired it with white trousers and a pair of white sneakers.

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfy shirt

Alia opted for a long blue kurta with a flowery print and paired it with a blue lehenga with silver work.

Ethnic vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

Alia looked stylish in her blue coloured jacket which she had paired with matching track pants. She had completed the look with a mustard bag and white sneakers.

Image: Pinkvilla

All about blue love

Image: Pinkvilla

She wore a blue coloured comfy, long outfit with white stripes for the airport. It was all about pulling off a stylish but comfy look.

Comfort with style

Image: Pinkvilla

She opted for a beautiful blue coloured outfit with floral print and paired with a denim jacket.

Floral print

Image: Pinkvilla

Strappy outfit

Alia was a sight to behold in her dark blue coloured outfit with straps.

Image: Pinkvilla

Love for stripes

She was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with white and blue striped trousers and a matching shrug.

Image: Pinkvilla

Classy in blue

Alia looked stylish in her French blue chiffon cape outfit with semi-sheer balloon sleeves. She completed her look with blue heels.

Image: Pinkvilla

Stylish in pastel blue

Alia opted for a pastel blue coloured dress with a v-neck and exaggerated short sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers.

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 times Taimur proved to be Abba’s boy

Click Here