Alia Bhatt’s maternity fashion
Shefali Fernandes
AUGUST 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia was spotted flaunting her baby bump in a stunning wrap-style brown dress with a plunging neckline. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Meshki
Killing it in wrap dress
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opted for a black v-neck Anarkali set by designer Punit Balana and looked stunning as ever!
Exuding elegance in black
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Mommy-to-be Alia was seen donning a teal blue silk-velvet kurta and palazzos. Her outfit is from the label Raji Ramniq
A sight to behold in blue
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked ravishing in the shimmery black and white shimmery dress. She also picked Ranbir's blazer with her dress
Boss lady vibes
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking like a pocketful of sunshine
Alia Bhatt chose to wear a lemon Stella McCartney pantsuit, paired with a black bodysuit, and completed it with white platform heels
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is seen wearing an oversized white shirt paired with flared and funky jeans from the fashion brand HUEMN
Quirky and cool
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt rocked a mini silk dress from the Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino, and was colour-blocked right with pink stilettos
Yellow is the new black
Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt paired her dark-washed distressed denim jeans with a classic black oversized blazer from Moon Ray
Makes street style look chic
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt picked a floral ethnic outfit to meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Needless to say, mom-to-be looked lovely in it!
Flower power
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia was seen in a white spaghetti top, an oversized white shirt, & black flared pants. She also chose a crossbody bag from Gucci x Adidas
Cool casuals
