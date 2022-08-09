Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s maternity fashion

Shefali Fernandes

AUGUST 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia was spotted flaunting her baby bump in a stunning wrap-style brown dress with a plunging neckline. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Meshki

Killing it in wrap dress

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress opted for a black v-neck Anarkali set by designer Punit Balana and looked stunning as ever!

Exuding elegance in black

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Mommy-to-be Alia was seen donning a teal blue silk-velvet kurta and palazzos. Her outfit is from the label Raji Ramniq

 A sight to behold in blue

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked ravishing in the shimmery black and white shimmery dress. She also picked Ranbir's blazer with her dress

Boss lady vibes

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Looking like a pocketful of sunshine 

Alia Bhatt chose to wear a lemon Stella McCartney pantsuit, paired with a black bodysuit, and completed it with white platform heels

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt is seen wearing an oversized white shirt paired with flared and funky jeans from the fashion brand HUEMN

Quirky and cool

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt rocked a mini silk dress from the Italian luxury fashion house, Valentino, and was colour-blocked right with pink stilettos

Yellow is the new black

Photo: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt paired her dark-washed distressed denim jeans with a classic black oversized blazer from Moon Ray

Makes street style look chic

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt picked a floral ethnic outfit to meet filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Needless to say, mom-to-be looked lovely in it!

Flower power

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia was seen in a white spaghetti top, an oversized white shirt, & black flared pants. She also chose a crossbody bag from Gucci x Adidas

Cool casuals

