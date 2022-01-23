Beauty
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 23, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s no makeup looks
Sun & Flower
Alia Bhatt looked just as delicate as a flower, as she posed in a tie-dye top with no makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia flaunted her bare skin and her beautiful freckles as she smiled at the camera, casually flexing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Freckle Fever
Cute Dimples
Alia Bhatt made our day as she flashed her dimple and her clear skin
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Cutie Patootie
Alia looked like a cutie patootie as she posed in a cute sweater and a beanie
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt beamed radiance as she got clicked in a no makeup look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Glowing Skin
Alia lied down on her bed with her furry partner as she flaunted her bare face
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Cat(Nap)
Sunset & Skies
Alia posted a serene video of the sea, the sunset and her no makeup glowing face
Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Did someone mention Ranbir Kapoor? Or is Alia blushing due to the sun?
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Natural Blush
We simply cannot decide what is prettier? The background, Alia’s smile or her glowing skin!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Picture Perfect
Alia flaunted her bare face as she posed in her boyfriend’s baseball cap
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Baseball Caps
