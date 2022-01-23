Beauty

Alia Bhatt’s no makeup looks

Heading 3

Sun & Flower

Alia Bhatt looked just as delicate as a flower, as she posed in a tie-dye top with no makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia flaunted her bare skin and her beautiful freckles as she smiled at the camera, casually flexing her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s photography skills

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Freckle Fever

Cute Dimples

Alia Bhatt made our day as she flashed her dimple and her clear skin

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Cutie Patootie

Alia looked like a cutie patootie as she posed in a cute sweater and a beanie

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt beamed radiance as she got clicked in a no makeup look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Glowing Skin

Alia lied down on her bed with her furry partner as she flaunted her bare face

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Cat(Nap)

Sunset & Skies

Alia posted a serene video of the sea, the sunset and her no makeup glowing face

Video: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Did someone mention Ranbir Kapoor? Or is Alia blushing due to the sun?

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Natural Blush

We simply cannot decide what is prettier? The background, Alia’s smile or her glowing skin!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Picture Perfect

Alia flaunted her bare face as she posed in her boyfriend’s baseball cap

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Baseball Caps

