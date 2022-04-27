Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
apr 27, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s powerful onscreen roles
Veera – Highway
Image: IMDb
Alia’s performance as Veera was thought-provoking in Highway. We loved her innocence and her pain left us teary-eyed as she spoke about child abuse
Ananya was bubbly, career-oriented, smart and determined, but at the same time, she was family-oriented and kept her family above everything
Image: IMDb
Ananya – 2 States
Kavya was a carefree bird who believed in living life on her terms. But she decided to stand with her father when she had to choose between love and family
Kavya – Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Image: IMDb
Alia’s stint as Bauria aka Mary Jane left everyone stunned. She was a fighter who believed in not giving up. Despite the torture, she managed to fight the odds and escaped
Image: IMDb
Bauria – Udta Punjab
Kiara – Dear Zindagi
Image: IMDb
We all related to Kiara at some point as she brought the topic of mental health to light with such ease and perfection. It was a strong performance which left a mark
Image: IMDb
Standing for your principles needs guts and Vaidehi does have it as she chose to raise her voice against dowry demands
Vaidehi – Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Image: IMDb
We can never get over Sehmat’s innocence. But her spying skills also amazed us. She was ready to lay her life for the nation but her pure heart left a mark
Sehmat – Raazi
Image: IMDb
Alia totally nailed it as Safeena who was bold, possessive and short-tempered. She could walk the oceans for Murad but also didn’t mind picking up fights for him
Safeena – Gully Boy
Image: IMDb
Aarya – Sadak 2
This movie might have failed to impress the audience but Alia’s performance as Aarya did win hearts as she fought against the odds to expose a God-man
Image: IMDb
Gangubai – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia delivered a strong performance as Gangubai, who turned destiny in her favour after she was left with no choice but to embrace it
