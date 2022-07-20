Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s saree collection 

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia opted for a black blouse paired with a white saree and her six yards is from the shelves of the designer label, Kshitij Jalori.

Vision in black & white

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia donned a lovely white linen saree with floral prints on the hem, by Anavila.

Floral power

Photo: Pinkvilla

She was decked up in a lovely drape from Punit Balana's shelves. Alia channeled retro vibes as she wore a dreamy white and ivory saree.

Channeling retro vibes

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia chose a green Kanjeevaram silk saree from Madhurya Creations. It had handwoven with gold lattices all over.

Simple yet elegant

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia served us understated elegance in a colour block, ombré, and Bandhani saree, custom made for her by Tarun Tahiliani in the hues of green and red.

Serving looks in Bandhani saree

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia wore a saree from designer Sabyasachi and she can be seen redefining elegance in an orange organza floral attire.

All about elegance

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt made hearts skip a beat as she appeared in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree.

Drop dead gorgeous in red

Alia's saree was from Bloni costs and is made from recycled nylon waste and repurposed degradable faux leather.

Silver sarees for the win!

Photo: Pinkvilla

Photo: Pinkvilla

Alia donned a multicoloured printed saree from Sabyasachi which featured sequin borders.

Multicoloured print done right

Photo: Pinkvilla

The Student Of The Year actress looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra saree that bore pretty pink floral embroidery

Desi diva in floral

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh’s box office performance

Click Here