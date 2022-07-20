Heading 3
Alia Bhatt’s saree collection
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 20, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia opted for a black blouse paired with a white saree and her six yards is from the shelves of the designer label, Kshitij Jalori.
Vision in black & white
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia donned a lovely white linen saree with floral prints on the hem, by Anavila.
Floral power
Photo: Pinkvilla
She was decked up in a lovely drape from Punit Balana's shelves. Alia channeled retro vibes as she wore a dreamy white and ivory saree.
Channeling retro vibes
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia chose a green Kanjeevaram silk saree from Madhurya Creations. It had handwoven with gold lattices all over.
Simple yet elegant
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia served us understated elegance in a colour block, ombré, and Bandhani saree, custom made for her by Tarun Tahiliani in the hues of green and red.
Serving looks in Bandhani saree
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia wore a saree from designer Sabyasachi and she can be seen redefining elegance in an orange organza floral attire.
All about elegance
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt made hearts skip a beat as she appeared in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree.
Drop dead gorgeous in red
Alia's saree was from Bloni costs and is made from recycled nylon waste and repurposed degradable faux leather.
Silver sarees for the win!
Photo: Pinkvilla
Photo: Pinkvilla
Alia donned a multicoloured printed saree from Sabyasachi which featured sequin borders.
Multicoloured print done right
Photo: Pinkvilla
The Student Of The Year actress looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra saree that bore pretty pink floral embroidery
Desi diva in floral
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ranveer Singh’s box office performance