Alia Bhatt’s Sep 01, 2021
sunkissed pics
Alia is seen enjoying the greenery by the lake on her latest road trip wearing a one-shoulder ribbed crop top and jeans
She was seen posing in front of her window as the sun kissed her face wearing her Sabyasachi x H&M top
When you miss your boo, you steal his cap and then take sun-kissed selfies in it!
Donned in a wide beach hat and wearing absolutely no makeup, Alia captures a picture of her bare face as the sun shines above
Alia is seen shining just as bright as the sun at the beach wearing a playful rainbow dress
Alia picnics at the beach in a coord set and a bucket hat as the sun gently kisses her face, making her eyes squint
When you wake up because the morning sun hit your face, you have to capture the moment!
Alia is seen cuddling with her favourite soft toy as the sun shines brightly on her
Alia took the whole tie-dye trend up a notch as she was seen posing in an adorable tee and shorts while the sun caressed her face
A little bit of Vitamin D everyday is essential and Alia is seen taking her daily dose of it
