APR 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s top-grossing films

Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, which released in 2019, made a worldwide collection of Rs 230.28 crore as per boxofficeindia.com

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania featuring Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan released in 2017. It made a business of Rs 194.81 crore worldwide

Alia’s 2019 spy thriller Raazi is a close third as it collected Rs 193.57 crore. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar and featured Vicky Kaushal as well

Raazi

SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was a huge success at the box office after the pandemic. Alia’s film reportedly made a worldwide collection of Rs 179.31 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt’s 2014 film 2 States featured Arjun Kapoor alongside her. The film’s worldwide gross collection was Rs 172.99 crore

2 States

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank released in 2019 and had a gross collection of Rs 145.51 crore at the box office worldwide

Kalank

Kapoor & Sons featuring Alia, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak Shah earned Rs 143.28 crore at the box office worldwide

Kapoor & Sons

The next Alia Bhatt movie in the list is Dear Zindagi directed by Gauri Shinde. Its worldwide gross collection was Rs 138.91 crore

Dear Zindagi

The worldwide gross collection for Alia Bhatt’s 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania stands at Rs 110.76 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Alia Bhatt’s debut movie Student of The Year is the 10th film on this list. It made a worldwide collection of Rs 96.66 crore

Student of The Year

