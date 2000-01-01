Gully Boy
Image: IMDb
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, which released in 2019, made a worldwide collection of Rs 230.28 crore as per boxofficeindia.com
Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Image: IMDb
Badrinath Ki Dulhania featuring Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan released in 2017. It made a business of Rs 194.81 crore worldwide
Alia’s 2019 spy thriller Raazi is a close third as it collected Rs 193.57 crore. The film was directed by Meghna Gulzar and featured Vicky Kaushal as well
Image: IMDb
Raazi
SLB’s Gangubai Kathiawadi was a huge success at the box office after the pandemic. Alia’s film reportedly made a worldwide collection of Rs 179.31 crore
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Image: IMDb
Alia Bhatt’s 2014 film 2 States featured Arjun Kapoor alongside her. The film’s worldwide gross collection was Rs 172.99 crore
Image: IMDb
2 States
Image: IMDb
Abhishek Varman’s Kalank released in 2019 and had a gross collection of Rs 145.51 crore at the box office worldwide
Kalank
Image: IMDb
Kapoor & Sons featuring Alia, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, and Ratna Pathak Shah earned Rs 143.28 crore at the box office worldwide
Kapoor & Sons
Image: IMDb
The next Alia Bhatt movie in the list is Dear Zindagi directed by Gauri Shinde. Its worldwide gross collection was Rs 138.91 crore
Dear Zindagi
Image: IMDb
The worldwide gross collection for Alia Bhatt’s 2014 movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania stands at Rs 110.76 crore
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
Image: IMDb
Alia Bhatt’s debut movie Student of The Year is the 10th film on this list. It made a worldwide collection of Rs 96.66 crore
Student of The Year
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Proof that Alia Bhatt is a family person