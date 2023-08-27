Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 27, 2023

Alia Bhatt walks out of Ramayana

After Om Raut's attempt of making modern day Ramayana, director Nitesh Tiwari is making headlines for his adaptation of the epic Hindu mythological story

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram

The makers reportedly signed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the leading roles of Lord Rama and Mata Sita in Ramayana. However, things have changed now

Star Cast

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Alia Bhatt is no longer part of Nitesh Tiwari's dream project, Ramayana. The actor has walked out due to date issues

Alia Bhatt Walks Out

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The film was scheduled to go on floors by the end of 2023. However, the makers have decided to spend more time in pre-production. As the film got delayed for 3 to 4 months, it eventually started to affect the shooting plans of Alia Bhatt's other films due to which she undertook the decision to quit the film

Shooting

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

However, Ranbir Kapoor is still associated with the project. The actor is committed to essaying the role of Lord Rama

Ranbir Kapoor 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Contrary to the reports of Yash turning down the role of Ravana in Ramayana, the actor is still in talks for the same. He has yet not decided on his future projects but the makers are confident that they will onboard him soon

Yash as Ravana

Image: Yash' Instagram

The big-budget film is set to be produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind, and Namit Malhotra while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udaywar are reportedly helming the direction for the film

Direction & Production

Image: Nitesh Tiwari's Instagram

Moreover, director Nitesh Tiwari is planning a three-part live action drama on the epic story of Ramayana. The film will be shot on a big scale

 A Trilogy

Image: Madhu Mantena's Instagram

Reportedly, Sai Pallavi is the frontrunner to replace Alia Bhatt for the role of goddess Sita in Ramayana

Sai Pallavi To Replace Alia? 

Image: Sai Pallavi's Instagram

The film was earlier offered to Hrithik Roshan for the role of Ravana but after the debacle of Vikram Vedha, he has taken a conscious decision of turning down the offer

Hrithik Roshan Connection

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram

Pinkvilla

information source

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here