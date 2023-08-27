Alia Bhatt walks out of Ramayana

After Om Raut's attempt of making modern day Ramayana, director Nitesh Tiwari is making headlines for his adaptation of the epic Hindu mythological story
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana
The makers reportedly signed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for the leading roles of Lord Rama and Mata Sita in Ramayana. However, things have changed now
Star Cast
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Alia Bhatt is no longer part of Nitesh Tiwari's dream project, Ramayana. The actor has walked out due to date issues
Alia Bhatt Walks Out
The film was scheduled to go on floors by the end of 2023. However, the makers have decided to spend more time in pre-production. As the film got delayed for 3 to 4 months, it eventually started to affect the shooting plans of Alia Bhatt's other films due to which she undertook the decision to quit the film
Shooting
However, Ranbir Kapoor is still associated with the project. The actor is committed to essaying the role of Lord Rama
Ranbir Kapoor
Contrary to the reports of Yash turning down the role of Ravana in Ramayana, the actor is still in talks for the same. He has yet not decided on his future projects but the makers are confident that they will onboard him soon
Yash as Ravana
The big-budget film is set to be produced by Madhu Mantena, Allu Arvind, and Namit Malhotra while Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udaywar are reportedly helming the direction for the film
Direction & Production
Moreover, director Nitesh Tiwari is planning a three-part live action drama on the epic story of Ramayana. The film will be shot on a big scale
A Trilogy
Reportedly, Sai Pallavi is the frontrunner to replace Alia Bhatt for the role of goddess Sita in Ramayana
Sai Pallavi To Replace Alia?
The film was earlier offered to Hrithik Roshan for the role of Ravana but after the debacle of Vikram Vedha, he has taken a conscious decision of turning down the offer