Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
November 13, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s Best performances
Over the past decade, Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actresses. Recently, she won the National Award of Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi
Image source - Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt's portrayal of the indomitable Gangubai, a young woman who rises to power in the world of Mumbai's red-light district, is a tour de force, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility as an actress
Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
Image source -IMDb
Alia's performance as Veera Tripathi, a young woman who discovers herself during a journey, earned her widespread acclaim and showcased her depth as an actor
Highway (2014)
Image source -IMDb
In this gritty drama, Alia portrayed the character of a Bihari migrant laborer, demonstrating her ability to tackle complex and diverse roles with finesse
Udta Punjab (2016)
Image source -IMDb
Opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Alia's portrayal of Kaira, a young woman seeking life's answers, was praised for its emotional depth and relatability
Dear Zindagi (2016)
Image source -IMDb
Alia Bhatt's role as Sehmat Khan, an undercover spy, received critical acclaim, proving her ability to excel in intense, suspenseful roles
Raazi (2018)
Image source -IMDb
Her portrayal of Safeena Firdausi, a feisty medical student, demonstrated Alia's versatility as she seamlessly fit into the world of underground rap music
Gully Boy (2019)
Image source -IMDb
Opposite Arjun Kapoor, Alia charmed audiences as Ananya Swaminathan in this romantic comedy, cementing her status as a versatile performer
2 States (2014)
Image source -IMDb
Alia's chemistry with Varun Dhawan in this romantic comedy was adored by fans, and her portrayal of Vaidehi Trivedi was both endearing and empowering
Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)
Image source -IMDb
Though the film had mixed reviews, Alia's role as Roop in a grand period drama highlighted her versatility, proving she can excel in different genres
Kalank (2019)
Image source -Alia Bhatt Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.