November 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s Best performances

Over the past decade, Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actresses. Recently, she won the National Award of Best Actress for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi 

Alia Bhatt's portrayal of the indomitable Gangubai, a young woman who rises to power in the world of Mumbai's red-light district, is a tour de force, showcasing her remarkable talent and versatility as an actress

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Alia's performance as Veera Tripathi, a young woman who discovers herself during a journey, earned her widespread acclaim and showcased her depth as an actor

Highway (2014)

In this gritty drama, Alia portrayed the character of a Bihari migrant laborer, demonstrating her ability to tackle complex and diverse roles with finesse

Udta Punjab (2016)

Opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Alia's portrayal of Kaira, a young woman seeking life's answers, was praised for its emotional depth and relatability

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Alia Bhatt's role as Sehmat Khan, an undercover spy, received critical acclaim, proving her ability to excel in intense, suspenseful roles

Raazi (2018)

Her portrayal of Safeena Firdausi, a feisty medical student, demonstrated Alia's versatility as she seamlessly fit into the world of underground rap music

Gully Boy (2019)

Opposite Arjun Kapoor, Alia charmed audiences as Ananya Swaminathan in this romantic comedy, cementing her status as a versatile performer

2 States (2014)

Alia's chemistry with Varun Dhawan in this romantic comedy was adored by fans, and her portrayal of Vaidehi Trivedi was both endearing and empowering

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Though the film had mixed reviews, Alia's role as Roop in a grand period drama highlighted her versatility, proving she can excel in different genres

Kalank (2019)

