FEB 25, 2023
Alia Bhatt's bond with her sister Shaheen
Aren't they adorable?
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Funny faces
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is very protective of her sister. This picture proves their strong bond
Always with you
Alia shared a cute childhood picture of her and Shaheen swimming
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Memories
the Bhatt sisters are good posers just like this picture
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Posers
Alia and Shaheen prove they are the coolest sisters in the industry
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Coolest sibling
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Skincare
The Bhatt sisters indulged in some skincare before the Valentine's Day
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Best person
Shaheen is Alia Bhatt's 'best person'
Both are looking cute in this picture which was clicked during Alia’s mehendi function
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Smiling
Alia's unbreakable bond with sister Shaheen can be seen in all the pictures
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Safe place
