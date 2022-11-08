Heading 3
Alia Bhatt's childhood pictures
Sneha Hiro
Nov 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pool baby
Alia was always a pool baby and this picture is proof.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Innocence
Looking at this picture of baby Alia, we can only imagine how adorable her daughter would look.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sibling bond
Alia and Shaheen are seen having a gala time while enjoying a pool sesh.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Big sister love
Big sister Shaheen can be seen taking care of her baby Alia.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Mommy's girl
The star kid is seen flashing her gorgeous smile while sitting on her mama's lap.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Daddy dearest
Alia wished her dad on his birthday with this sweet throwback picture.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
BFF goals
Alia and her BFF Akansha's bond is unbreakable and their solid friendship since childhood is proof.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Happy place
When Alia posted this adorable picture with her 'happy place'.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Father-daughter love
How cute is this picture of baby Alia and Mahesh Bhatt?
Click Here
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Playtime
Ever since Alia welcomed her baby girl, this childhood video of her with her daddy is going viral.