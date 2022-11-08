Heading 3

Alia Bhatt's childhood pictures

Sneha Hiro

Nov 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pool baby

Alia was always a pool baby and this picture is proof. 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Innocence

Looking at this picture of baby Alia, we can only imagine how adorable her daughter would look. 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sibling bond

Alia and Shaheen are seen having a gala time while enjoying a pool sesh.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Big sister love

Big sister Shaheen can be seen taking care of her baby Alia. 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Mommy's girl

The star kid is seen flashing her gorgeous smile while sitting on her mama's lap.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Daddy dearest

Alia wished her dad on his birthday with this sweet throwback picture.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

BFF goals

Alia and her BFF Akansha's bond is unbreakable and their solid friendship since childhood is proof.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Happy place

When Alia posted this adorable picture with her 'happy place'.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Father-daughter love

How cute is this picture of baby Alia and Mahesh Bhatt?

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Playtime

Ever since Alia welcomed her baby girl, this childhood video of her with her daddy is going viral.

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here