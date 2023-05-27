mAY 27, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s Daily Skincare Routine
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
We have always seen the Bollywood diva in her flawless and glowing skin, which is eye catchy and is a lot of girls dream to have that shine
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia's post-pregnancy glow in this picture is unmissable
Post pregnancy glow
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Following are the step-by-step guide to acquire a flawless glow like Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt's secret behind the Glow
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She confirmed that she mostly uses cleansing balm to cleanse her face as it is oil-based and it removes the leftover makeup on the face
Cleansing
Face massager
In step two, she uses the face massager on her damp skin. It helps remove water retention
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She applies eye cream for her dark circles and dryness around the eyes
Eye Cream
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
In step four she applies Niacinamide serum as it helps her get rid of fine lines, and pollution and also help hydrates, and regenerate the skin
Niacinamide
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
In step five she applies caffeine solution as it with Puffiness and water retention
Caffeine solution
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Step six, she applies her moisturizer on her face, neck, and hands as well and says it helps her with hydrating her face
Moisturise
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
For the last step, she applies sunscreen, as sunscreen helps with uneven tanning and its harmful UV rays
Sunscreen
