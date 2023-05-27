mAY 27, 2023

Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s Daily Skincare Routine

We have always seen the Bollywood diva in her flawless and glowing skin, which is eye catchy and is a lot of girls dream to have that shine

Alia's post-pregnancy glow in this picture is unmissable

Following are the step-by-step guide to acquire a flawless glow like Alia Bhatt

She confirmed that she mostly uses cleansing balm to cleanse her face as it is oil-based and it removes the leftover makeup on the face

Cleansing

In step two, she uses the face massager on her damp skin. It helps remove water retention

She applies eye cream for her dark circles and dryness around the eyes

Eye Cream

In step four she applies Niacinamide serum as it helps her get rid of fine lines, and pollution and also help hydrates, and regenerate the skin

Niacinamide

In step five she applies caffeine solution as it with Puffiness and water retention

Caffeine solution

Step six, she applies her moisturizer on her face, neck, and hands as well and says it helps her with hydrating her face

Moisturise

For the last step, she applies sunscreen, as sunscreen helps with uneven tanning and its harmful UV rays

Sunscreen

