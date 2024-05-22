Heading 3
may 22, 2024
Alia Bhatt’s groovy tracks
This party anthem is iconic even after 12 years of its release, sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, and Shekhar Ravijani
“Radha”, Student Of The Year (2012)
Image: YRF
A party song that was lavishly shot and is inspired by the iconic Nazia Hassan song “Disco Deewane”
“The Disco Song”, Student Of The Year (2012)
Image: IMDB
This originally Badshah song was used in HSKD and became an instant rage because of its catchy steps and peppy lyrics
“Saturday Saturday”, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya(2014)
Image: IMDB
This groovy dance number was sung by Amit Trivedi, featuring some crazy moves of Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
“Gulaabo” Shaandaar (2015)
Image: IMDB
A peppy rendition, this song was originally composed by Badshah and recreated by Amaal Malik
“Kar Gayi Chull”, Kapoor And Sons (2016)
Image: IMDB
A high-energy dance number, sung by Benny Dayal and Badshah, featuring the dance moves of Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan
“Let’s Nacho”, Kapoor And Sons (2016)
Image: IMDB
A peppy version of the hit romantic ballad ‘Kesariya’. This song was sung by Shashwat Singh and Antara Mitra
“Kesariya” (Dance Mix), Brahmastra (2022)
Image: IMDB
Alia rules the dancing stage in this song sung by Janhvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada
Image: YRF
“Dholida”, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
An upbeat garba track, sung by some amazing voices such as Archana Gore, Tarannum Malik Jain, Dipti Rege, and Aditi Prabhudesai
Image: IMDB
“Jhume Re Gori”, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
This blockbuster song was sung by the enchanting voices of Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi featuring iconic choreography
“What Jhumka?”, Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani (2023)
Image: IMDB
